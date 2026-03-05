New homes for the homeless: Apartment complex focused on unsheltered seniors opens in Ventura County

The last few years have been a roller coaster for Jeffery Fischer. The 66-year-old Ventura County man worked hard for most of his life.

Then, an accident left him with a fractured back and neck. He needed a walker to get around. Fischer was forced to live on Social Security. He was barely squeaking by when he was hit by a new crisis.

"I was living in Moorpark, in a condo there, and the owner had to sell it," said Fischer. "I really didn't have enough money to go anyplace else. It became very scary. I tried, and I looked everywhere, and I just couldn't find anywhere that would accept my Social Security and my dog. And, I didn't want to give him (the dog) up."

Fischer burned through what savings he had, staying in motels because he couldn’t come up with the deposit for an apartment. It led to a year of homelessness.

"It was brutal," recalled Fischer. "I slept in my car. I became vulnerable out there. It was horrifying. You don't know where you're going to eat, you don't know where to go."

But he finally connected with help. The now 66-year-old man became one of the first residents of Rancho Sierra Senior Apartments , an affordable housing community for seniors.

Lance Orozco / KCLU Rancho Sierra Senior Apartment resident Jeffery Fischer said he is grateful that the new complex gives him a permanent home, after being homeless for about a year.

"I couldn't believe it," said Fischer. "They showed me my apartment, and I was...wow! Really? You guys are going to let me come here and stay?"

The apartment complex off of Lewis Road near Cal State Channel Islands in Camarillo is intended to help extremely low-income seniors, seniors who are homeless, and seniors who might have physical or mental disabilities.

"The total cost was around $40 million. It's 50 units," said Rick Schroeder, President and CEO of Many Mansions . The non-profit group teamed up with the Area Housing Authority of the County of Ventura to build the complex. They pieced together loans, tax credits, and bonds to make it happen.

It’s a beautiful two-story building with a community room and a protected outdoor space that feels like a park.

It wasn’t an easy project to get built. It’s on county-owned land, and there were initially concerns about whether it was a good place for housing, because of flooding and wildfire risks. Those concerns were addressed. Then, when construction was underway, storms impacted the work. It took about seven years, but now the complex is done and fully occupied.

"It is a wonderful feeling," said Schroeder. "I'm so proud of our staff, and all of those in the community who supported us. When I see the residents and what it has meant to them, it brings everything together."

Lance Orozco / KCLU News One of the new Rancho Sierra Senior Apartments in Camarillo.

Those involved with the project gathered to celebrate at the Rancho Sierra Apartment to celebrate its completion and opening. They said the county could easily fill several more affordable housing complexes like this one.

"We have about 800 units in the pipeline...in pre-development, close to groundbreaking, or under construction," said Kimberlee Albers, Ventura County’s Homelessness Solutions Director . She admitted that the challenge is huge. She said among the projects that are underway are two developments next to the new Rancho Sierra Apartments. One is an 88-unit apartment complex, and the second is a 38-bed mental health facility.

Rancho Sierra Apartments resident Jeffery Fisher got a Thanksgiving gift last November, he said he’ll never forget. Staff members came in on the holiday to get him into his new, one-bedroom apartment. He said he's still overwhelmed to have a home in such a nice place.

"I love this place," said Fischer. "I think it's awesome here."