Clam chowder takes center stage in Ventura Harbor

It’s a creamy broth, loaded with flavor and, of course, clams!

Wednesday is National Clam Chowder Day , and several area restaurants are celebrating the classic seaside dish.

In the kitchen at Boatyard Pub Seafood and Spirits in Ventura Harbor, a fresh batch of the chowder’s base is simmering on the stove.

"We have salt pork, we have 30 pounds of onions, we have a little bit of celery in there, and some clam stock, and we're just gonna sauté this until the vegetables are nice and tender," said Shawn Hall, the pub's owner.

"Clam chowder was born on the shores of the United States in the New World, with potatoes being introduced by the Indigenous peoples," explained Hall. "Salt pork was a way for the colonists to preserve meat through harsh winters. Ship biscuits were originally used to thicken it. And onions are also a part of the main original profile. So four main ingredients, of course, salt and pepper, a little seasoning. That's the first and most popular quintessential American soup."

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Chef Carlos Menzez says he "cooks happy," when he's preparing clam chowder.

The Boatyard has served over 400,000 cups of the chowder over its last decade in Ventura Harbor. According to Hall, it’s not just delicious, it’s a cultural experience.

"We want to honor the cultural tradition of going to the sea and having clam chowder, which is an embodiment of the American experience."

Over at Brophy Bros, general manager Tyler Carlisle is getting set for a busy lunchtime with the restaurant's chowder being served.

"It's one of our top sellers. That and fish and chips would be our number one sellers here for sure," said Carlisle.

Of the enduring appeal of clam chowder, he said, "I think it goes back to the family recipe we've had since we opened the doors in 1986. The recipe does come from the East Coast. The family's origins are from out there. So it's an East Coast style chowder, which is not really common to find out here in California."

Caroline Feraday / KCLU The chef at Brophy Bros gets ready to serve up one of their most popular dishes

What elevates chowder to make it a favorite?

"Definitely the clam amount," explained Carlisle. "Having a healthy amount of clams in there, making sure those clams are nice and tender, that's a huge wow factor."

Brophy Bros and the Boatyard are just two of seven restaurants at Ventura Harbor taking part in National Clam Chowder Day on Wednesday, as they celebrate the classic seaside dish.

One key ingredient really makes the dish, said the Boatyard’s chef Carlos Mendez.

"Cooking happy."