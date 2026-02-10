DiCaprio, Penn, del Toro! Star power comes to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

It was bedlam on the streets of downtown Santa Barbara. One by one, SUVs carrying Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, and Leonardo DiCaprio pulled up outside the Arlington Theater to be honored by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Several hundred people waiting behind barriers for a glimpse of the stars went wild as each one arrived.

The Monday night event was the presentation of the festival’s Hammond Cinema Vanguard Award to the trio for their roles in the acclaimed feature film One Battle After Another. All three of them earned Oscar nominations. But many people admitted they were just excited to get a glimpse of the stars together.

"I'm excited to see all three of them," said one fan. "I feel like it's the big three, the trifecta. But Benicio to me, he just has this subtle energy about him that makes you feel like you're safe."

"Leonardo DiCaprio, I want to see him. He's gorgeous, and I've been following all of his movies," said another fan.

More than two thousand people filled the theater for the sold-out event. But several hundred more lined barriers outside, hoping to get a photo or an autograph from their favorite star. DiCaprio and del Toro signed some autographs, and del Toro spoke to reporters for a moment, saying it was an honor to play a character in the movie who was dedicated to helping others.

"A character like Sensei is a helper, someone who sees people for human beings. Someone who does what he does in the film...it's really nice to be here with a character like that," said the actor.

Festival officials say while they’ve honored dozens of Hollywood icons over the years, this is the most star power they’ve had together in a single night.

After hours of waiting, it was all over in about 15 minutes, as the stars went inside the Arlington for the ceremony.

"I actually wanted to see all of them. I loved the movie, so it was great," said another fan.

Some came away with a fuzzy picture of one of the stars off in the distance, while others ended up with more.

"Benicio signed it, as did DiCaprio, said Sollen Pain, as she holds up a banner with autographs on it. She's a French student taking a language course in Santa Barbara. Pain admits she hit the jackpot when it came to autograph hunting, but said she's not done. "I'm waiting for Thursday, for Michael B. Jordan (who will be on hand to be honored by the film festival)."

Lance Orozco / KCLU Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, and Santa Barbara International Film Festival Executive Director Roger Durling on the red carpet at the Arlington Theater Monday night.

And, with so much drama going on in our world right now, it’s amazing to see how something as simple as an autograph could lift the spirits of someone like Gabe Donovan.

He came with a copy of the script from the movie Titanic, hoping Leonardo DiCaprio would sign it. He got his wish. Donovan proudly holds up the autographed papers. "I'm so grateful," said Donovan. He was only two when the movie was released, but admitted that he is addicted to the movie. "It's a blessing, and such a gift to see Mr. DiCaprio in real life, with my own eyes. Even though the Titanic disappeared underwater, I'm sure she's looking up and saying 'Thank you Gabe, for getting this signed by Mr. DiCaprio'. It's a blessing."