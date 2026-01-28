He helps feed Santa Barbara County's hungry by day, but moonlights as a novelist at night

He’s well known for his efforts to help feed the hungry on the Central and South Coasts. But, how does Erik Talkin relax?

He has an alter ego as a writer.

He’s just written a new young adult book, which has also been turned into an audiobook about the punk rock scene in 1970s London.

Talkin says the story is based on some of his life experiences.

"The book Private School Punk follows my teen years growing up in London," explained Talkin. "I was an American expat. My father was in the Navy, posted over there. So this is a fictionalized version of an American teenager having to deal with an incipient punk movement in the late '70s in London."

Talkin has been Executive Director of the nonprofit Foodbank of Santa Barbara County for 16 years. Trying to feed hungry county residents is a 24/7 job, so Talkin said writing has turned into a relief valve for him.

"Writing is very therapeutic," said Talkin. "It's a chance to look at your own ideas and create imaginary worlds. What could be more fun?"

Erik Talkin Erik Talkin as a prep school student in 1970's London

Talkin talked about the inspiration for his new book.

"I really felt like this is kind of a time when people need to learn how to rebel again. I think in some ways, every generation has their punk rock. It was just very liberating at the time for people to be able to just pick up an instrument and not know how to play it. and to really get out there and communicate something. I think it's a powerful thing every generation needs to learn."

The book led to a companion audiobook, featuring 28 actors from 10 countries.

Talkin said he hopes the young adult book can inspire teens to stand up for what they believe in, a concept he thinks is especially relevant today.

Private School Punk is available on Amazon , with the audiobook on Audible , and the soundtrack on Spotify .

Talkin said on nights and weekends, when he has a few hours away from his day job of trying to feed Santa Barbara’s hungry, he’s already working on his next project.