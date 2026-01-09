Major political shakeup in Ventura County

It was a day marked by significant political news for the Tri-Counties. A congresswoman who’s represented most of Ventura County for more than a decade announced she won’t seek re-election this year. Then, a state assemblywoman said she would seek the 26th District congressional seat.

The chain of events started with Democratic Congresswoman Julia Brownley of Westlake Village announcing that she wouldn't seek an eighth term in office .

Brownley is best known for her efforts to support veterans and protect the environment. In her written statement, she highlighted some of her accomplishments, but didn't mention what led to her decision. Her office didn’t answer KCLU’s request for details on why she is retiring from office.

Brownley won re-election in 2024 by a clear-cut 56% margin.

With Brownley's 26th District leaning heavily Democratic, setting the stage for another easy reelection, some political observers admit they were surprised by the news.

"Definitely yes," said longtime California Lutheran University Professor of Political Science Herb Gooch. "But, the timing though about ten days before the deadline for filing papers (to be a candidate) is an old technique to catch everybody by surprise, to truncate the chances of people getting into the race."

Hours after the news from Brownley, Democratic State Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin of Thousand Oaks announced that she would run for the congressional seat .

Irwin served on the Thousand Oaks Planning Commission and the Thousand Oaks City Council before being elected to the State Assembly in 2014. She was re-elected five times, but due to term limits, she will have to leave office at the end of this year. So, the timing is perfect for her to run for the higher office.

Gooch says the timing of the two announcements isn’t a coincidence, but rather the result of some behind-the-scenes discussions.

"Absolutely," said Gooch. "And, discussions not only within the county, but probably back in Washington, D.C. with Hakeem Jeffries (the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives) and the Democratic National Committee."

While the passage of Proposition 50 by voters last year is modifying a number of congressional districts, experts say it will only make Brownley’s current district even more Democrat-safe. Gooch said it improves Irwin's chances of being elected. Simi Valley, which leans Republican, is being shifted to a neighboring district in the San Fernando Valley. The new district will also encompass a slice of Los Angeles County west of Lancaster and Palmdale, excluding the two traditionally right-leaning communities.

In 2024, Republican businessman, veteran, and educator Michael Koslow challenged Brownley but lost by a 56% to 44% margin. He’s running again in 2026.

Gooch believes that, besides being the first to announce, Irwin has some big advantages over Koslow and others who might enter the race.

Gooch said she has name recognition, her current district (the 42nd California Assembly District) is in the middle of the congressional district, so people know her, and she has a track record with a number of accomplishments in Sacramento.

With filing deadlines fast approaching, we may see a scramble before the end of the month for others to join the race.