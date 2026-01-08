Parents being asked to step up on e-bike safety for kids, with the number of accidents climbing

E-bikes are booming in popularity, and were a popular gift during the holiday season. But there’s been a spike in e-bike accidents, often involving a rider not following the rules of the road.

Some communities in the Tri-Counties have launched new education and enforcement efforts to try to improve safety.

Traffic officers say many people don’t understand that many e-bikes have specific legal requirements for their use, and these requirements can vary depending on the style of bike.

"California has three classes of e-bikes," explained Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy Bradley Bordon, who's also a Traffic Investigator with Camarillo Police.

"Class 1 is pedal assist only, with a 20-mile-an-hour maximum speed. It's not real popular. Most kids want what we call a Class 2. It's pedal or throttle assist, or a combination, with 20 miles per hour maximum speed. There's also Class 3, which allows a 28-mile-an-hour max speed, but the rider has to be 16 or older. That one is pedal assist only. You have to pedal."

"What we are seeing now is a lot of people are getting Class 2 style bikes, but the speed and power is greater than the 20 mile-an-hour maximum speed allowed by California law," Bordon continued. "What happens is those bikes essentially become electronic motorcycles, and not lawful to operate anywhere on public roadways or parks."

Camarillo officials have conducted several safety education programs. But, because it hasn’t worked, they're now issuing traffic citations for bicycle, e-bike, and e-scooter users who violate traffic laws.

One gray area that can vary between communities is the use of e-bikes on sidewalks.

"There's nothing in the vehicle code preventing an e-bike from being used on the sidewalk," said Bordon. "Some cities have municipal codes preventing it. Camarillo is an example. In Camarillo, you're not allowed to ride an e-bike, or anything like that, in the downtown-Old Town-Ventura Boulevard area. And, generally, the best place to ride an e-bike is with the flow of traffic, closest to the right shoulder. A lot of towns and cities have dedicated bicycle lanes."

In Santa Barbara, there have been conflicts with the use of e-bikes and pedestrians in parts of the city’s downtown area that have been closed off to vehicles.

Bordon added that there are real safety concerns with kids and e-bikes.

"There's always a sense of invincibility when you're a child or teenager. You don't think (an accident) is going to happen to you. We want kids to be out on bikes. We encourage it, but we want them to do it safely. Wear helmets, and follow the rules of the road. One of the biggest problems we have is kids riding against the flow of traffic. When you pull up to an intersection (in a vehicle), and you look right, there could be nobody there. But that e-bike traveling in excess of 20 miles an hour, by the time you make your right turn, they're there in front of your car."

Bordon points out that helmets are mandatory for kids.

"If you're under 18, California law requires that you wear a helmet. The ones here (at the Camarillo Police Department) were donated by the Lions Club in Camarillo. We have free pickup at the Camarillo Police Station , at 3701 Las Posas Road. If you're in Camarillo, stop by, and we'll happily give you one. Helmets are super important. And just because you are 18 or older doesn't mean you shouldn't wear one. Head injuries are a huge cause of major injuries and death in bicycle accidents."

He added that parents must realize that e-bikes can be much faster than conventional bikes, and that creates a danger.

Bordon emphasized that while they are actively enforcing bike and e-bike laws and ordinances in Camarillo, they are also continuing education efforts.

If you're unsure about the legality of an e-bike, especially if it's for kids, check with your local law enforcement agency.