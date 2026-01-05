2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Repairs to section of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County, hard hit by storm, could take weeks

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 5, 2026 at 5:15 PM PST
Caltrans crews work to clear debris from a hillside adjacent to Highway 101 west of Goleta. The major storm last weekend dumped rocks and mud from hillsides onto the roadway, forcing its closure for much of the weekend.
Caltrans
Caltrans crews work to clear debris from a hillside adjacent to Highway 101 west of Goleta. The major storm last weekend dumped rocks and mud from hillsides onto the roadway, forcing its closure for much of the weekend.

The Gaviota Coast was drenched with 5" of rain over the wekend, which caused flooding, mudslides, and rockslides on sections of Highway 101 west of Goleta.

It was a bumpy weekend for tens of thousands of travelers in the Tri-Counties, as heavy rain in Santa Barbara County closed a key stretch of Highway 101. While the highway has reopened, repair work is expected to continue for weeks.

The Gaviota Coast received five inches of rainfall from Friday through Sunday, shutting down the 101 from Goleta to Highway 1, south of Buellton.

"We were able to reopen the southbound 101 late Saturday night, and then the northbound 101 opened to two lanes by Sunday afternoon," said Kevin Drabinski, Chief Public Information Officer with Caltrans District 5, which serves Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and three other central and northern California counties.

"As we responded to the impacts of the storm, it was the northbound lanes which received the most damage. There was the most mud and debris that came across the roadway," said Drabinski.

"Under some challenging conditions, our crews went out and were able to clear the roadway," Drabinski continued. "In some places along that corridor, you're going to see concrete barriers in place."

The barriers are intended to prevent additional rock and debris flows from hills next to the highway. While the 101 was fully reopened on Sunday, repair work may continue for weeks.

"Northbound travelers are going to experience shoulder closures throughout the corridor at various locations," said Drabinski. "Crews will be working to stabilize the hillsides, and in some places they've strung K-rail or concrete barriers. They serve two purposes. They'll help keep the debris from intruding onto the highway, and they protect the workers."

Drabinski says that if you use the 101 to travel between the Central and South Coasts, you should allow extra time due to the ongoing repair project. Crews are hoping to complete enough work to keep the key section of the highway open in the event of another major storm in the near future.

There was also a bit of luck during last weekend’s storm. When there’s heavy rain in the region, Highway 154 is often the first to close because of rock and mudslides from the rugged hillsides on San Marcos Pass.

But it didn’t happen this time. When the 101 was closed, motorists used the 154 as an alternative to get from the Santa Barbara area to the Santa Ynez Valley, Buellton, and beyond.

"Our crews refer to Highway 154 as 'The little road that could,' like 'The little engine that could'...it kept plugging along. Highway 154 did a great job," said Drabinski.

There’s no timeline for the repair work on Highway 101 from Goleta to Highway 1. However, crews could be on the job for weeks, so Caltrans officials are urging motorists to allow a little extra time and to be especially cautious as they use the highway corridor.
Tags
Local News cal coast newscalifornia coast newshighway 101 closedlocal newsgaviotacaltrans
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco