Public art pieces in Conejo Valley are multiplying like rabbits. Because...they're rabbits

They’ve popped up all over the Conejo Valley, in front of public places and businesses. They're giant, painted fiberglass rabbits, which serve as the centerpiece of an unusual, ongoing art project.

"It's a public art project that started in 2014. They're just a whimsical sculpture to enjoy, and proceeds from the rabbits go to support people with arts programming," said Janis Wise of Art Trek . They sponsor the Conejo Cottontail project along with the Arts Council of the Conejo Valley .

Why rabbits? Conejo is Spanish for rabbit. Plus, the Conejo Valley is full of real-life rabbits.

The fiberglass rabbits are larger than life, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, and each one of the more than two dozen in the community has a different look, thanks to the artists commissioned to create them.

"The idea is that, whatever you are doing in your day, however busy you are, when you run into one of these giant rabbits, it stops you in your tracks, and makes you feel a little happy," Wise explained. "Art Trek pays for the rabbits, and pays a stipend to the artist, and so there's a fee to get them created. Whatever is left goes to serve people with arts programming."

Racer Rabbit, for example, fits its location. It sits outside of the Conejo Valley Auto Center , on Teller Road in Newbury Park.

"It was just gray primer when I started doing mock sketches of what this was going to look like," said artist Jeff DeGrandis. "What would represent coolness and custom?

The rabbit features racing wheels instead of hind legs and is wearing a car racing team uniform, complete with a black and white checker pattern, reminiscent of a finish line flag.

He teamed up with fellow artist Lenin Bernal for what they both agreed was a very unusual project.

"It definitely is. It's one of the proudest projects for me," said Bernal. "I feel so inspired."

After each work is created, it's covered with clear coat to protect it. The auto repair business offered to do it for free, so the arts group decided to thank it with its own rabbit.

"A couple of months ago, Janis (Wise) reached out to me and asked if we would like our own rabbit," said Scott Marko of Conejo Valley Auto Center. "Everybody in the office in our company was like, 'absolutely.' To get one donated to us is a bit incredible."

Aside from being an interesting piece of public art, the giant landmark means customers will no longer have to search addresses in the industrial park to find the business. They now tell people to 'look for the big rabbit out front.'

Over the years, the number of rabbit artworks in the community has multiplied like...well, rabbits.

"They are all over the Conejo Valley, and if you go to Conejo Valley Public Art , you can get a map of all the rabbits, and where they are," said Wise.

There's even one in front of KCLU Radio's offices and studios in Thousand Oaks.

The question arises: Will the rabbits continue to multiply?

"Yes, they're going to continue to multiply," laughs Wise. "We have three more coming out in the community in the next couple of months."