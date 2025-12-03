New high tech system allows researchers to track endangered Monarch butterflies in the Tri-Counties

It’s a beautiful, sunny morning, and we’re walking through the scenic eucalyptus groves in Goleta’s Ellwood Mesa area with a biologist. We’re trying to find some endangered Monarch butterflies which roost here as part of their migration process.

For decades, tracking the butterflies meant sitting quietly on a log to try to see, and count the endangered insects. Now, thanks to technology, tracking the butterflies is as simple as using your smartphone.

"This year, for the first time ever, we're able to use these radio transmitting tags that have a small solar panel on them. They weigh .07 grams, and they have a little antenna," said Charis van der Heide. She's a biologist who’s been studying Monarch butterflies for decades. "They connect with your phone through Bluetooth. We're just all over the moon excited about it."

Lance Orozco / KCLU Biologist Charis van der Heide with Elwood Friends Project Director Melissa Fontaine tracking butterflies with the Project Monarch app.

They've tagged five butterflies at Ellwood Mesa so far, and they've even given them names. Anyone can download the app, which is called Project Monarch.

As we walk through the eucalyptus grove, we run into Craig Wakamiya, an Ellwood Mesa docent. He is looking at the Project Monarch app on his phone.

"This morning, I've been fortunate, and detected four different monarchs here in Ellwood. This is game changing technology that was proposed decades ago, and has finally come to fruition."

Researchers think this information is critical, as they try to build a case for a federal endangered species status for the monarchs. Some estimates are that the monarch population has dropped more than 80% since the 1980’s. They’ve been impacted by habitat loss, pesticides, and climate change.

"Right here at Ellwood, we have maybe about 20, optimistically, but about ten years ago we had 50,000," said van der Heide. She said hundreds of monarchs have now been tagged with the electronic trackers, including about 15 on the Central Coast.

Do the tiny tracking devices affect the flight of the butterflies? "They probably do realize that they have a tag. It's like a little backpack," said the researcher.

The tiny tracking devices will connect with anyone using the app within Bluetooth range. If you look at app’s map you can see them up and down the West Coast.

Lance Orozco / KCLU Monarch butterflies being tracked with the Project Monarch app.

The nonprofit group Ellwood Friends is supporting the monarch research efforts. In fact, people who contribute a thousand dollars to buy more of the tracking devices can have a monarch named after them.

"It's just unbelievable to be able to track the individuals through our phones. I almost didn't believe it, and I am so excited to see where they go after Ellwood. This research and this technology can tell us a lot about their migration," said Melissa Fontane, who is Project Director with Ellwood Friends. The nonprofit is holiding a volunteer work day this weekend to help improve the Ellwood habitat.

Some monarchs are also being tagged at popular overwintering habitats for the insects in Pismo Beach and Ventura.