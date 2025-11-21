Food pantry feeding people in need in the Conejo Valley sees a big spike in requests for help

Maria Arriaga is wrapping up a shopping spree. She’s pushing a grocery cart loaded with food out of a one-of-a-kind store in the Conejo Valley.

It offers a wide variety of foods you’d find in a grocery store, along with a friendly staff. But there’s no checkout line and no cash register. Arriaga is at Manna , a food bank that helps people in need.

"I got diagnosed with cancer. I overcame it. I then found out I had another mass in my kidney at the beginning of this year, so I stopped going to work. I needed something to supplement groceries, because even though my husband works, we don't qualify for any other help," said Arriaga. "His job is only enough to pay the rent."

Arriaga says that because she can’t work because of her medical issues, Manna helps keep her, her husband, and their two children fed, as they struggle to survive on one income.

"This is a lot of help. I'm glad this is here," said Arreaga.

Manna is a grassroots nonprofit that feeds more than 15,000 families and nearly 50,000 people annually in the Conejo Valley,

"They live here, they work here, they provide a great number of services here," said Anthony Linquata, who is Manna's Executive Director. "There is this misunderstanding that we are one of the wealthiest areas of California, and the nation, but there are these families here, in the area, that need help.

He said clients get to shop with dignity at Manna’s Oakview Drive home. Unlike some nonprofits that distribute prepackaged bags or boxes of food, people coming here can select what they actually need and will use. Clients can visit the store twice a month.

"We know when they sign up with Manna how many people reside in their household," said Linquata. "It's one account for each household. The average household is about three family members. They come in here, and they get to shop. It's just like a regular grocery store. The typical grocery cart going out of our pantry is averaging around 102 pounds. That's about 104 to 210 pounds of food per family every month."

Manna saw a huge surge in demand for help this year, which he attributes to the economy. There was another spike when the federal government cut SNAP benefits. The nonprofit has been able to keep up, thanks to the support of the community. But the organization relies on financial and food donations. Linquata says it’s a never-ending need.

"I wish I could close Manna because there isn't a need anymore, but right now I'm extremely happy and proud of what this organization is doing."

As Arriaga left the Manna store with her basket full of groceries, she said she was grateful that it was here in the community, helping to keep families like hers from going hungry.

"It helps us not put more groceries on our credit card, and helps my husband keep a roof over our kids' heads," said Arriaga.