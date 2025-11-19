2025
California Coast News

Immigration raids a big topic for state lawmakers touring Ventura County ranch

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 19, 2025 at 2:36 PM PST
About a dozen people stand in an agricultural field listening to a man speak. Several members of the audience are holding cameras.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas talks to reporters during a tour of a Ventura County ranch on Tuesday.

Legislators visited the ranch to learn more about how the state's agricultural industry is faring in light of rising costs, tariffs, and immigration raids.

Petty Ranch is home to more than 50 acres of avocado trees just off Highway 126 in Ventura. The harvest is complete for this year, and despite the wave of immigration raids in Ventura County, farmer Chris Sayer says they managed to get through it okay.

"It's been relatively quiet. At this point in the season, we don't actually need a lot of help. We're fortunate from that standpoint. But, the general level of anxiety in the community is still very high," said Sayer.

However, Sayer admits that with the threat of raids looming over everyone, the future remains a question mark.

"If we get into a market window where we want to send our fruit to market, and if there is not enough labor available, or the labor is in the area but nobody wants to come out, yeah, that becomes a big concern," said the rancher.

Crops await harvest in a field on a sunny day.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
The Petty Ranch is on the outskirts of Ventura.

Sayer opened up his ranch to some state lawmakers for a tour, allowing them to see and hear firsthand about the state of the agricultural industry in Southern California. They discussed everything from the impact of tariffs to agricultural innovation. But the big topic was the impact of immigration raids.

"As we've experienced over the last year under this Trump Administration, and the unprecedented changes we have seen in immigration enforcement, it's caused a lot of fear and chaos. It's destabilized the agricultural industry," said State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas.

He said the people being swept up in ICE raids aren’t the ones the Trump Administration said it would target. "If there are dangerous criminals, undocumented in this state, they should be deported. That's always been a long-standing policy of every President in this country. But that's not what we are seeing here," said Rivas.

"I know President Trump made that commitment that they are going to go after really bad people, and hence criminals. But that's not what we have experienced in the first few months of his new administration."

State Senate President Pro Tem Monique Limon, who represents Santa Barbara County and part of Ventura County, said families are continuing to live in fear.

"It is impacting our farmworker community in a broad way. It's not just the aspect of being at work, I think we are hearing more and more that it is ripple effects, like questioning whether they are going to pick up their kids from school, questioning whether they should take an extra trip to the doctor," said Limon. "It's a deeper concern, the ripple effect."

The raids in Ventura County have shifted focus since the huge one in July, which targeted a cannabis growing operation in Camarillo. Hundreds of workers were arrested and deported.

"Since July, we haven't seen on-farm immigration enforcement activities, which means that the vast majority of enforcement has been happening in the community," said Maureen McGuire, CEO of the Farm Bureau of Ventura County. "Farmers are really focusing on making sure that people feel safe at work."

"All of a sudden, the Glass House (cannabis farm) raid comes, and the amount of anxiety in this county has gone way up," said Democratic State Assemblyman Steve Bennett of Ventura. "That has a toll on everybody. It has a toll on how many farmworkers are willing to stay, how many farmworkers are willing to come to Ventura County to replace those who are moving on, and the ability of Ventura County to keep agriculture profitable has become much more challenged as a result of what the Trump Administration is doing."
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
