Answering the nation's call: Santa Barbara veteran talks about his experiences on Veterans Day

For more than four decades, he dedicated his life to firefighting and fire protection in Santa Barbara County. But there’s another, lesser-known part to Ed Foster’s life.

More than half a century ago, and halfway around the world, he answered America’s call to serve and flew a helicopter gunship in Vietnam.

"When you're young, you certainly have the philosophy that you have a whole life ahead of you," said Foster. "You don't dwell on the fact that tomorrow might be your last day."

Foster says many young American men in the 1960s and 70’s were drafted.

"I was drafted in 1968. I was sent to basic and advanced infantry training. I had some college (in my background), and was offered the chance to go to officer candidate school if I would enlist for an extra year. I received a commission as a second lieutenant. Then, I met a guy who talked about helicopter pilots. I was enrolled in the helicopter pilot training program."

He ended up as the pilot of a Cobra gunship, which attacked ground positions and flew support for other aircraft.

"The strategy the Army came up with then was field artillery officers going to Cobra school, and flying the Cobras, which were gunships," said Foster.

He flew combat missions in Vietnam in 1970 and 1971 and was stationed at Kwang Tree, near the border between North and South Vietnam. Foster said if the weather was good, they would fly two to four combat missions a day. The losses were high. What was it like flying his first combat missions when he was being shot at?

"Yeah, that part of the assignment wasn't really emphasized in the training," he chuckled. Was there a fear factor? "There was some trepidation," said Foster. He said the military trained you, but still, didn’t fully prepare you for what it was like in combat."

Foster says he and his fellow soldiers answered the nation’s call and did the best they could.

After his tour of duty, he decided to dedicate his life to public service. Foster moved to Santa Barbara in the 1970s and became a firefighter. He served in the Santa Barbara Fire Department for 26 years and then worked as an inspector with the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District for 15 years.

Veterans Day is a special day for the 78-year-old Santa Barbara man, as he remembers those he served with, and those who didn’t come home.