National Book Award winning author who mixes poetry with social activism to speak on South Coast

He’s the son of a social activist. He’s a lawyer. And, he’s an award-winning poet who uses his paper and pen to use speak on behalf of those who don’t have a voice.

Many of Martin Espada’s poems speak of social issues. Espada says social activism was part of his upbringing.

"Social activism was definitely in my blood. My father, Frank Espada, was a civil rights activist, a community activist, and an organizer...some would say the leader of the Puerto Rican communty in New York in the 1960's, and early 70's," said Espada.

But, the poet said what really inspired him is his father’s photographic storytelling. "His photographs hung on the walls of our apartmenr," said Espada. "They therefore hung on the walls of my imagnation, and the still do. His work as a photographer was a great influence on my work as a poet."

Espada said he started writing poetry as a teen. "I wrote my first poem when I was 15 years old," said Espada. "I was a terrible student. I once failed English in the eighth grade. And now, I am a professor of English, which shows us the zigs and zags your life can take. I defined myself as a poet before I ever went to law school. I did indeed go in that direction because I wanted to make a commitment to my community, and I wanted to do that in the most concrete way possible, and for me, that meant the law."

He took a job at a legal services clinic for low income residents of the Boston area.

"Eviction defense, no-heat cases, rats and roaches, crazy landlords," said Espada. "What my poetry and my legal practice had in common was advocacy, speaking on behalf of those who didn't have an opportunity to be heard."

But, even as he waited outside of courtrooms for hearings, he’d work on his poetry.

Espada eventually left the legal world to focus on literature, and his poetry.

He’s published more than 20 books. Espada won a coveted National Book Award for “Floaters,” a book of poetry which takes on social justice issues.

His book “The Republic of Poetry” was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize.

Espada is currently a professor at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Does he feel is poetry is making a difference when it comes to social justice issues?

"My impact is very difficult to quantify," said the poet. "Poetry cannot be weighed. It cannot me measured. It cannot be boxed. It cannot be labeled."

He admits as someone dedicated to social justice issues, this is an incredibly difficult time.

"Frustration is not strong eough a word," said Espada. "It's devastation."

Espada will speak at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall Thursday night. The UCSB Arts and Lectures event is open to the public, and begins at 7:30 p.m.

