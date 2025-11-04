In redistricting vote, some Californians fear losing out, others want to face Trump

LOOMIS, Calif. — This town of 7,000 people mostly in single family homes sits along a freeway outside of Sacramento. People here are concerned about suburban issues like traffic, rapid development and gas prices.

It's a red area represented by a Republican in Congress. But an election Tuesday will determine whether the state redraws congressional lines and divides people here into districts likely to elect Democrats to the U.S. House.

"We want to keep our communities that are alike together, right? And so if we get sucked into Sacramento or, you know, somewhere, we don't share the same needs, right?" says Amanda Cortez, a Republican who serves on the Loomis Town Council.

Laura Fitzgerald / CapRadio / CapRadio Republican Amanda Cortez, member of the Loomis, CA., town council, opposes the redistricting map on the ballot.

The result of the election in California on Tuesday could determine not only who represents Cortez and her neighbors in Loomis, but who controls the U.S. House after the midterm elections next year.

California's ballot question was a reaction to Trump's redistricting push

This summer President Trump set off a national redistricting race, starting in Texas, to boost chances for GOP candidates in 2026. Missouri and North Carolina Republicans also redistricted and Trump is urging leaders in Indiana, Kansas and other states to follow. Democrats say the GOP is gerrymandering in ways that dilute the votes of Black and Latino communities.

California's redistricting proposal, Proposition 50, would redraw the state's congressional map to help yield up to five new seats for Democrats. California's Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom set it in motion after Texas Republicans moved to get the edge in five seats in their state.

Republicans in California could pay the price. Mike Murray, another Republican voter in the third Congressional district that Loomis is in, says the ballot proposal will dilute his community's voice by splitting the county into three separate districts.

"If we wanted to live in an urban community with the problems and the benefits of an urban community, we would. But we choose to live here. And when we choose to live here, we hope that somebody will represent us in our way of life," Murray said.

Eric Schickler, co-director of the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley, says opponents of California's redistricting plan are concerned it will sideline the state's independent citizens redistricting commission, which has helped give their communities a voice.

"The basic argument made by opponents of Prop 50 is that the non-partisan process that was set up in 2008 for the legislature and 2010 for Congress has worked well for the state. It's giving rise to more competitive elections," Schickler said.

Democrats see a chance to counter Trump's national agenda

But for proponents, mainly Democrats, California's special election is all about Congress and the Trump administration.

"To the extent that voters care about having a check on President Trump, well, you need a Democratic House to do that, is the argument that Democrats are making," Schickler added.

Cyan Samone lives in Truckee, California near Lake Tahoe, a blue dot in the same Republican congressional district as the town of Loomis.

At a recent gathering of local Democrats organizing to support Prop 50, Samone said the redistricting is a chance to push back on the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

"I have a lot of friends who are immigrants from different countries who have left authoritarian regimes," said Samone. "You see the patterns and you just don't want to see that happen here and I don't want to have to see people who fled terrible situations having to run again."

Samone's husband, Ben Woodard, says redistricting could mean Democrats here are able to elect a representative that'll pay more attention to what his community needs.

"The Democratic Party representative would do that," Woodard said. "Look over our interests like, you know, the cuts to Medicare definitely impact rural health care."

Supporters of California's redistricting measure appear to have the upper hand heading into election week. It's a state with a deep blue electorate and many voters see this as a national struggle.

Laura Fitzgerald covers California state politics for CapRadio.

Copyright 2025 CapRadio News