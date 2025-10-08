Arts and culture come together in special show for thousands of students at the Santa Barbara Bowl

It’s art, culture, education, and fun all on one. More than 2,000 middle and high school students are at the Santa Barbara Bowl for a special concert.

It’s a cultural event called Kids At The Bowl. This year's concert features the East Los Angeles band Las Cafeteras, sharing the traditions of Dia de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead.

"it was really pretty. I was not expecting this. I was honestly expecting something like more a Fiesta (traditional music) kind of vibe. The voices were beautiful. I've never been to something like this," said Destiny Vasquez. The eighth grader is one of the students from the 21 Santa Barbara County schools taking part in the event.

"We want the Bowl to be a community venue, and a place where everyone feels welcome. For a lot of kids, it's their first time here, seeing a live performance," said

Lyndsay Cooke, who is the Santa Barbara Bowl’s Outreach Program Manager.

"The events always have an educational component, including a study guide that's given to teachers to help prepare the students for the performance," said Cooke. "This particular performance is focused on storytelling, and inspired by the celebration of Day of the Dead."

The show by the East LA based band is interactive, to try to get the students out of their seats, with dancing, singing, and most importantly thinking.

Rick Boller is CEO of the Santa Barbara Bowl. He said the event is part of the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation’s Outreach program, in conjunction with the nonprofit Children’s Creative Project. Boller points out if you attend a concert at the bowl, a part of each ticket sale goes to the foundation, which co-sponsors the annual event.

"The Bowl Foundation itself allocates the equivalent of a dollar per paid ticket to the programs each and every year," said Boller. "In addition, we fundraise, and go to individuals as well as foundations to support these programs."

Lance Orozco / KCLU Thousands of kids from Santa Barbara County schools attend the annual 'Kids at the Bowl' concert event at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

This is one of the biggest events of the year for the Children’s Creative Project. The nonprofit organization is bringing arts and cultural programs to students at 90 schools in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

"Most of our programs are in-school, or after school programming. We have our artist in residency program. We contract professional teaching artists to go into the classroom. The other core program is our touring artist program. The touring artist program brings performances to schools," said Kai Tepper, who is Executive Director of the Children's Creative Project.

In addition to those programs, the organization co-sponsors the Kids At The Bowl event.

Today, the cultural education is packaged into fun.

"I feel like it was really about the importance of the celebration of different cultures," said Morgan Craig, who's an eighth grader at Santa Barbara Junior High School.

"Walking up to the Bowl, I was with a group of about ten kids. For five of the ten, it was their first time at the Bowl, and I'm glad we were able to give them this experience," said Santa Barbara Junior High School Principal Dan Dupont.

Santa Barbara Junior High School student Evany Contreras said the show was a more fun, and more educational event than she expected. "It was really entertaining, and really different. When we're in school, it's very calm. This was more interactive," said Contreras. And, was it more exciting than an average day at school? "100%," she laughed.