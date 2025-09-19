Flying high! Little known Ventura County facility major hub for helicopter repair in United States

In a massive, but plain looking building off of Highway 126 in Fillmore, a mechanic is working on an engine part.

Fillmore doesn’t have an airport, but believe it or not there is a fleet of more than 30 aircraft here. It’s home to a company which does maintenance and repair work on helicopters from around the world.

"Rotocraft Support is a helicopter repair station in beautiful downtown Fillmore," said Teri Neville, who is Vice President, and Chief Counsel for RSI.

It’s a big name in the helicopter business, but many people don’t know the company is based in Fillmore.

"People are really shocked, because we don't do a lot of flying in and out, so it's not like there's a lot of helicopter activity," said Neville. "We're just this being white building in the middle of nowhere, and every once in a while , a helicopter will fly in. But, people think it comes from Santa Paula Airport. No, we're here, and we repair lots and lots of helicopters."

There’s a helipad at the 80,000 square foot facility, with spots for six helicopters. Inside the massive main building, there are more than two dozen helicopters in various states of repair, or maintenance projects. Many of them are used for public safety, like law enforcement or firefighting. But, there are also some high end helicopters here, ones with luxurious interiors which are used by business executives.

A mechanic standing on top of one of the helicopters, working on the base of a rotor shouts down to fellow mechanic Russ Reale. Reale talks about the helicopter they are servicing.

Lance Orozco / KCLU A helicopter undergoing maintnenace at RSI in Fillmore.

"Scheduled maintenance, and unscheduled maintenance, and inspections," said Reale. "That's what this is, a scheduled inspection," said the mechanic, as he motioned to the helicopter they are working on. "We're changing filters and oils, and stuff like that."

Reale is a helicopter mechanic who started in the military three decades ago.

He loves the variety of working on different types of helicopters. Reale walks us outside, and shows us a Huey, the kind of helicopter famous for their use in the Vietnam War.

"This is a UH1H, with a 703 engine in it," said Reale. It dates back to 1964. They are now used as a utility helicopter, for everything from moving telephone poles to firefighting. It can lift up to 4500 pounds.

Does he ever get to ride on the helicopters he repairs? "I fly in these all the time, for what we call a functional check flight. Certain maintenance items require that we fly it to make sure we didn't change the flight characteristics of the flight controls, or the engine governing system." He admits it's the fun part of the job. "I'm never going to turn down a helicopter ride," said Reale.

The company was located in the San Fernando Valley, at Van Nuys Airport for decades. But, it outgrew the available space. "Fillmore is perfect for helicopters. Helicopters fly by visual flight rules, so they need something on the ground, so they can navigate. Fillmore has the Santa Clara River, it has the railroad tracks, and it has 126," said Neville.

"We'd been looking at this area for some time, and we bought 10 acres of land in 2016. We got our conditional use permit in 2017, broke ground later that year, and moved in in 2019. It's been perfect ever since," said the RSI official.

She says they have more than 70 people at their Fillmore facility.

They are a factory authorized service center for most helicopter brands, and have the ability to do almost anything except repair rotors. The company even has its own shop where it can repair, refurbish, or create new parts for helicopters.

While RSI focuses on repair and maintenance, they also have a sister company, called Guardian, which offers flight services, and has contracts with government agencies for airborne firefighting.

So, if you see a helicopter flying low through the Santa Clara River Valley, it might not be on a search or rescue mission, or headed to a fire. It may just be going for an oil change and lube job in Fillmore.