Ventura County may be part of pilot program to allow DA's to seek gun possession restraining orders

It’s a tragic part of our history on the Central and South Coasts.

In the last three decades, there were mass shootings in Oxnard, Goleta, Isla Vista and Thousand Oaks which left more than two dozen people dead, dozens wounded, and hundreds of people with lifelong trauma.

Democratic Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin of Thousand Oaks teamed up with Ventura County District attorney Erik Nasarenko on a proposed new state law which they hope will help prevent future tragedies

AB 1344 would provide a new tool to keep weapons away from people who might hurt themselves, or others.

"For the first time, district attorneys would have standing, that is the ability to go into civil court, and petition a judge for a gun violence restraining order," said Nasarenko.

"This would help keep firearms, ammunition, guns, out of the hands who are in a mental health crisis, expressing suicidal ideations, have formed credible threats of violence against others, schools, employers. So, this is really a life-saving tool," said the DA.

Prosecutors currently don't have the ability to go to court on this issue. Law enforcement agencies, and civil attorneys can go to court for the orders, but not DA's.

Since the initial laws were passed nearly a decde ago, they were broadened, but didn’t include the ability of prosecutors to petition for gun violence restraining orders.

"The law has evolved to allow for roommates, employers, educators, and other civilians to also petition," said Nasarenko. "What we know after ten years of data is a primary driver of these restraining orders are law enforcement. We as DA's are part of law enforcement, we're in court every day, we serve as a clearinghouse of information, so we have the ability to form knowledge when there's a credible threat, seek that order in court, which we are a part of every day, and hopefully save lives."

Nasarenko said it’s vital that DA’s have this ability to help. He says the tool was used 60 times by law enforcement agencies in Ventura County last year. But, the orders only last for 21 days, and he contends prosecutors are better able to argue the case for longer term protections.

"21 days from when the law enforcement officer calls the judge, that person cannnot possess or purchase a gun," said the DA. But, thereafter, there has to be a process wherre the GVRO (gun violence restraining order) is extended. It can be extended from one year to five years. That's why having DA's is so critical, because we're in court, we can pick up the ball from law enforcement."

The Ventura County District Attorney talks about why efforts to allow DA’s to intervene in cases like this failed to become state law. Two previous efforts never made it through the state legislature.

"There were reservations in the state legislature about introducing criminal prosecutors into a civil legal landscape," said Nasarenko. "But, were alreay in civil legal landscape. For instance, we go after polluters, and large corporations civilly when they pollute, or break the law."

Supporters are taking a different approach this time. If signed into law, it will be a pilot program in four counties: Ventura, El Dorado, Alameda, and Santa Clara counties. The state legislature has passed it, and it’s now up to Governor Gavin Newsom.

Nasarenko says he’s especially hopeful AB 1344 can help prevent suicides.

"In 2023, there were 45 suicide deaths in Ventura County. What a GVRO allows law enforcement and DA's to do is read a police report, speak to a family member, and explain there is a tool that exists under California law, and would they like for proseuctors on behalf of the family, on behalf of the loved one to go to court and seek this restraint so they can't harm tghemselves or others."

The Governor has until October 12 to act on the proposed law now on his desk.

