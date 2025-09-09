Unraveling the vaccination confusion: Top Tri-Counties public health official talks about guidelines

It’s been a confusing issue for months, with the nation’s agency which is supposed to regulate the use of vaccines firing some of the experts who oversee the process.

With the federal government changing many of the Centers for Disease Control recommendations, the result is confusion about who should be getting vaccinations for what.

"It's very confusing with the new recommendations coming out from either the CDC, or even from different states. I think it's important to give this clarity and guidance, based in science and not in politics," said Dr. Henning Ansorg, who is Santa Barbara County’s Public Health Officer.

Dr. Ansorg said most of us take vaccines for granted, because they have effectively eradicated a number of devastating diseases which were once

commonplace.

"Many people are throwing out the baby with the bath water," said the health official. "If sombody was able to prevent polio for instance in the 1930's, 40's, or 50's, people would have jump up and down. It (the vaccine) was the biggest miracle."

The Santa Barbara County Public Health official says the county is now using vaccine recommendations from the California Department of Public Health, which are science based, and evidence driven.

"For children, for instance, they are relying on recommendations that come out from the American Academy of Pediatrics," said Dr. Ansorg. "They have a good record of coming out with sound recommendations. "With regard to pregnant women, we rely on the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, with recommendations to prevent illness to the expectant mothers and their soon-to-be newborn."

He said for people between 18-65, they rely on the old CDC recommendations for COVID.

That means vaccinations for babies under two, or people over 65, because they have generally weaker immune systems. "Between two and 65, it depends on the person's underlying health conditions. If they are healthy, they usually have a robust immune system, and are not that much in need of a vaccone," said the doctor. But, he said the exception is if you have a family member with cancer, or other immune system issues. You need to get vaccinated to protect that person.

There’s been a recent bump in the number of COVID cases in California, and across the country. It’s a new variant. But, the public’s group immunity is better, and the latest variant is considered to be less dangerous than earlier ones. An updated vaccine is at hand, coming into pharmacies during the next few weeks.

While much of the focus is on COVID, Dr. Ansorg said we should be remembering our flu shots. It’s especially important for the young, those who are older, and people with weakened immune systems. He points out another concern: You could get flu and COVID at the same time. Without a flu vaccination, the combination could lead to serious illness.

The Santa Barbara County Health official says the bottom line is vaccinations are important to keep us healthy,

"There are obviously people who believe strongly that vaccines cause more harm than good," said Dr. Ansorg. "I do differ. Vaccines are an absolute godsend, and they just don't protect ourselves, but (also protect) the people around us."