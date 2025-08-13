In wake of ICE raids, new calls for Ventura County to help the county's undocumented residents

It was an emotionally charged meeting. Hundreds of people turned out Tuesday to talk about a proposal for Ventura County to step up and help undocumented county residents impacted by immigration raid.

Primitiva Hernandez is Executive Director of the 805Undocufund, a locally based nonprofit which provides different types of assistance in the region. She said the July 10 raids on farms in Camarillo and Carpinteria left the immigrant community in fear.

"There were 361 community members taken from both Glass House farms. They didn't just shatter our community's sense of safety. Since that day, we've seen children afraid to go to school, workers terrified to leave their homes, and entire neighborhoods living in a constant state of anxiety," said Hernandez.

The focus of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors meeting in Ventura was a package of proposals for the county to help undocumented residents.

It calls for adding seven positions to the Public Defender’s Office for immigrant defense. The county would establish a immigration legal defense fund. It would provide funding for a migrant education program. And it would set up protocols for county employees to deal with ICE raids. The total price tag is just over $3.4 million dollars.

"Doing nothing is not an option," said Ventura County Supervisor Vianey Lopez, who presented the proposal to the board. "In one day, over 300 families were separated between Ventura County and Santa Barbara County. As an immigrant, I can't sit back. Today, I ask for your compassion for the recognition of all people here, and ask that our board be bold."



Nearly 140 signed up to speak, so many the board couldn’t hear from all of them on Tuesday.

Democratic State Assemblyman Steve Bennett of Ventura was one of the many who spoke in favor of the proposal. "Sadly, we are entering another era of these cynical attacks designed to divide us," said Bennett. "The vast majority of Americans do not back on our past intolerant movements with pride."

Many speakers noted the fact that many of the undocumented immigrants have been part of Ventura County’s community for years, paying taxes and raising families. Not everyone who spoke was supportive of the idea, with some pointing out that while undocumented residents make many contributions to the community, they are still in the United States illegally.

But, most of those who testified said the County shoule be stepping up to help.

"Resistance to unjust federal enforcement must happen at every opportunity," said Leslie Rule. "This is not about politics, there is no place for neutrality here. If not you, than who?" the Ojai resident asked the board. "This is your moment to be right, and righteous, so take it."

Ventura County Supervisors heard from dozens of speakers during their nearly four hour long hearing Tuesday. They’ll pick up the public hearing, and talk about the proposal at their August 26 meeting.