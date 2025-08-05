Heat, low humidity, and rugged terrain make things tough for firefighters battling the Gifford Fire

Heat, wind, low relative humidity and rugged terrain have combined to create difficult firefighting conditions for an army of firefighters trying to stop the massive Gifford Fire, burning on the Central Coast.

"It's really hard for the general public to understand the kind of environment the firefighters are dealing with out there," said Scott Safechuck with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. He's serving as Public Information Officer for the coalition of agencies battling the Gifford Fire. "It's rugged country, with temperatures reaching 90+ degrees."

The blaze is burning about 15 miles northeast of Santa Maria, with much of the land involved in the Los Padres National Forest. It started Friday afternoon, and mushroomed in size over the weekend. It’s burning in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties,

Safechuck says they’ve seen some unusual condition which helped the fire explode in size.

"You get intense burning conditions, which creat a plume that rises quickly. It's what we call a plume dominated fire," said Safechuck. "That smoke is rising at such a fast rate, because there's so much energy being released by the consumption of fuel that it reaches very high altitudes. The moisture content inside that smoke reaches a freezing temperature, and it's called capping out. You'll see this white cap at the top of the plume. That white plume becomes heavier than air and then collapses back down on the plume, and on the fire, and increases the fire activity."

Highway 166 is closed from Santa Maria to New Cuyama. Hundreds of structures are threatened. The area is sparsely populated, but there are scattered ranches and homes. So far, no structures have been reported lost. A number of evacuation orders and warnings have been issued.

"The public, when they drive through there (on Highway 166) sees picturesque mountains, dry grass, and oak trees," said Safechuck. But, peppered in there are residences and ranches."

The timing of the fire is a twist for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management. The agency was preparing to unveil a new emergency mapping system this week for use by first responders, and the public. In the past, emergency services officials would have to create maps during disasters. This new system has premade maps which easily allow data to be added to them. It's easy for the someone to put in their address, and to see if they are affected by something like an evacuation warning, or order. The Genasys system was pressed into action early.

"Having a single source of data to coordinate among response agencies. All response agencies have the same exact zones (on the maps), and data to make better informed decisions," said Yaneris Muniz, who is Emergency Manager for the County Office of Emergency Management, and Project Manager for the Genasys project. She said it’s an important new tool for people potentially impacted by disasters.

"When they get alerts, they (people) are often wondering does this apply to me? Where can I find a visual of the area that's under an evacuation order? With Genasys, we now have a way to support that visual element," said Muniz.

The blaze has been surging south, which is away from structures, but towards a wilderness area which would make it more difficult to fight.

It’s the second major wildfire this summer along Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama. The Madre Fire began July 2, and burned 80,000 acres of land before it was fully controlled July 26. The Madre Fire burn area is actually helping firefighters deal with the Gifford Fire. It's keeping it from moving northeast, because that area was just burned by the Madre Fire, taking away the fuel source.

Firefighters are concerned that the weather forecast shows more hot, dry conditions for the next few days, which could add to the growth of the huge wildfire. They think containment of the blaze is something which may not be measured in days, but in weeks.



