Tariff concerns impacting the Tri-Counties? Barber says financial worries cutting number of customers

Paul Echtekleff is busy cutting hair at the Thousand Oaks barber shop he and his family have owned for decades. He’s busy, but not as busy as usual. Echtekleff thinks the financial uncertainty triggered by U.S. tariffs has hit home.

"It has, and you would think that wouldn't be the case, because everybody needs a haircut," said the barber. "The truth is I feel like people are not working as much, they're not as busy, so maybe they're going between haircuts a little bit further, maybe not coming as often, or worst case scenario, they are doing it at home."

Echtekleff thinks the uncertainty has translated into people being a little more reluctant to spend money.

"The pandemic, you had a feeling it was going to end. This one, you have no idea of how long it's going to go," said Echtekleff. "I think it's the not knowing. Tariffs can be cut as quickly as they come. It's just no one knows when they are going to end, so they are just cutting back now, and holding onto their money a little longer."

Lance Orozco / KCLU

He owns Arboles Barber Shop and Salon. How much has the situation hurt his business?

"Business has been cut compared to last year by about 15 to 20%. On a good day, you're looking at 20 to 25 people (customers coming in for haircuts). Now, it's probably on a good day 15."

Echtekleff is cutting Scott Agor’s hair. Agor is a local contractor. He said he’s also seen impacts from the tariffs. "The costs have gone up dramatically," said Agor. "Going out for materials, I used to be able to bid just off the top of my head. Now I have to make phone calls to check out the pricing before I send out a quote for a job, to make sure I'm not losing money."

Agor said that with a number of building materials coming from overseas, he’s seen shortages and has had to adjust ordering materials to ensure he has what’s needed for projects when he needs it.

Echtekleff said he’s been hit from both sides, with a drop in customers and rent hikes. His next vacation may end up on hold.

What does he think will happen next with the economy?

"Crystal ball...I feel like this is all temporary," said the barber. "It's the uncertainty that keeps people from spending money. It's the unpredictability. Even the markets don't like it."

As for Agor, who’s just about done with his haircut, has he changed his haircut schedule to save money? "Yeah, I probably have let things go a little bit more," he laughed. "But, some of the staple stuff (like a haircut) you need to do."