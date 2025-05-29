Woof! Ventura County animal shelter is overflowing with dogs, and crowding is hitting a crisis stage

It’s a heartbreaking sound in Camarillo. The Ventura County Animal Services Shelter is packed, and dogs of all sizes, shapes, and breeds are trying to get some attention with an overwhelming flood of barks.

"We are extremely over capacity here at the Camarillo shelter. We have 185 dogs in a facility that's really meant to hold 146," said Randy Friedman with Ventura County Animal Services. "We've seen an uptick of animals coming in from the Los Angeles area, because of all the issues that are happening in L.A. Their shelters are full."

But, he said, 80 to 90% of the dogs here are local strays . They had homes, but they're lost.

"They got out somehow. They jumped the fence. The gardener left the gate open. Somebody left the gate open, the door open while they were away at work, and they (the dogs) end up here," said Friedman.

He added that they're doing their best to deal with the flood of dogs.

"We have amazing foster families in the community which are able to take animals on a short-term basis," said Friedman. "We've doubled up animals (in enclosures meant for single dogs), which is not ideal. We're always at kind of a constant state of overcapacity, but right now it is especially difficult. We have litters of puppies that aren't getting adopted. We have small dogs, big dogs, probably 26 different breeds."

Lance Orozco / KCLU One of the dogs up for adoption at the Ventura County Animal Services shelter in Camarillo.

He said that with the end of the school year, they are hoping for a surge in adoptions. The numbers usually pick up during summer, when families spend more time at home together.

We walk past one of the rows of dogs in kennels, and the variety of breeds is huge.

"It's really large breed dogs. Pit Bull-type dogs, German Shepherds...all we have in this area are large-breed dogs. And when you have dogs that are older, it makes it harder to adopt. Even male dogs (can be harder). People are always looking for female dogs."

It’s a difficult situation for the shelter’s staff and volunteers.

"It's hard on everyone. It's hard on the animals. It's hard on the staff. It's hard on the volunteers. It's tough," said shelter volunteer John Larson.

Friedman said knowing that the vast majority of dogs here come from homes, they're asking owners to step up to claim them. He said the dogs are here, waiting for their families. He said they are also trying to reassure undocumented residents who have lost their dogs that it’s safe to come claim them.

"I absolutely think there are people in the community who may be undocumented and are possibly fearful of coming to a government agency, even though we aren't a state agency...we're a local animal shelter," said Friedman. "People are afraid to come here and reclaim their animal because there's that fear that we might do something. We're not (doing anything). We just want you to come in and claim your animal."

An event is coming that may boost adoptions. Shelters in Camarillo and Simi Valley are participating in a statewide pet adoption event on June 7. All fees will be waived.

Volunteer John Larson said everyone is working to make the dogs as comfortable as possible despite the overcrowding crisis. He said there’s nothing better than seeing one of the dogs go home or get adopted.

"It's usually a huge day, especially if it's a dog you've gotten to know," said Larson. "I call them confused tears. They are bittersweet moments. You are really happy the dog is going home, but at the same time, you're going to miss them."