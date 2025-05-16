Dancing queen: Cal State Channel Islands dance student doesn't let sight or hearing issues stop her

She’s dancing her way to a degree this weekend.

Sarah Ysordia studied political science and dance at Cal State Channel Islands. Every student graduating has their own special story.

But Sarah’s is extraordinary. She’s 39. She returned to college. She’s a single mom, so she's been balancing motherhood with her studies.

Ysordia is also blind and deaf.

"I'm very excited (about graduating)," she said. "Excited and emotional."

The Oxnard woman was born with sight and hearing, but lost them due to a childhood illness.

"I was diagnosed with Usher's Syndrome," said Ysordia. It's a rare inherited condition that causes hearing and vision loss. "When I was seven years old, I couldn't see shapes, colors, and things were starting to progress as I got older. At nine years old, it was hard to see in the dark."

Ysordia said that as her sight got worse and her hearing started to vanish, she learned to adapt.

"My life was constantly adjusting. Being a little girl, being visually impaired, hard of hearing, I didn't understand why I had to go through all those obstacles," said Ysordia. "But, no matter what, I was a happy girl."

When she was 23, she had a son, so she put her college plans on hold. But her son became an inspiration for her to continue her education. He’s now 16.

"I'm a very proud mom," she laughed. "I do what I can to make the best as a DeafBlind mom. He's my biggest gift, and gives me my strength."

(DeafBlind is a term used by those with the condition.)



Along the way, she rediscovered the love of dance she had as a child. She admits that taking dance in college was a challenge.

"I get scared, disconnected sometimes, but I have to have a lot of patience with myself," said the CSUCI student.

Sarah also knew that others might be skeptical of her abilities to dance.

"Is she going to fall? Is she going to run into the wall? All these different questions. It's normal to ask this," said Ysordia. "But giving me a chance, I appreciate it, because I wasn't able to do it (on stage) for many, many years."

She took on the challenges and learned to make things work. This weekend, she'll be stepping up to get her bachelor’s degree, participating in the ceremony, and performing live sign language for the audience during the Star-Spangled Banner.

Ysordia said she’s not done with her education yet. Her goal is to eventually return to Cal State Channel Islands as a professor.

She’s hoping her story can inspire others not to let obstacles stop them from pursuing their dreams.