Thousands protest in the Tri-Counties on May Day, with Trump administration policies a main target

Thousands of people took to the streets of communities in the Tri-Counties for May Day protests and marches.

May Day traditionally features marches and rallies commemorating workers and workers' rights. But this year, it became a catch-all for people upset with the Trump Administration’s policies.

More than 300 people were on hand for an event at the Ventura County Government Center, with many holding signs critical of the administration’s policies on everything from immigration to tariffs.

"Immigration...all the things that are going on. It isn't just one thing. It's all the things that are going on," said Alfredo Lomalin of Ventura. He's a truck driver who felt it was important to be on hand and to be heard.

"There's no due process, (and there's) the tariffs. Things haven't gotten cheaper. They were supposed to be on day one. Now, we're on day 101, and things have only gotten more expensive," said Lomalin. "The list is as long as my leg."

Cindy Thayer said she and her husband moved back to the U.S. from Canada a few months ago, and they are now regretting it.

"We're actually dual citizens. We lived in Canada for 17 years, and moved back here in September ot be closer to family. I miss Canada and Canadians. They are sane and civil," said Thayer.

Lance Orozco / KCLU A May Day demonstrator at a protest outside the Ventura County Government Center on Thursday.

Thayer is showing her unhappiness by standing on Victoria Avenue with a sign she’s waving at passing motorists. She describes it.

"'Resist' is what it said on one side," said Thayer. "We need to resist. Our democracy is almost gone, it's crumbling, and we need to do something."

'Healthcare, not weathercare,' is written on a sign held by Nancy Kettner.

"Weathercare, fascism, autocracy, delete DOGE, maybe we could get rid of all of that," said Kettner

She admitted that she’s steamed. It’s the first time she’s ever taken part in a protest like this, and considering she lived through the 1960’s and 70’s, that’s saying a lot.

"You know, I had the opportunity in the '60s and '70s, but this has really got me going," said Kettner.

Does she feel like she's making a difference?

"I do," said Kettner. "It's been very encouraging to be out here today without all these people, and all the enthusiasm of the drivers going by, and honking. I feel like there is a movement starting in this country."