Santa Barbara film festival tries to illuminate the way to higher consciousness

A film festival kicking off in Santa Barbara this morning has a loftier goal than entertaining.

The Illuminate Film Festival ’s mission is to elevate human consciousness and inspire personal and societal transformation.

"We're committed to a more harmonious and equitable world, and we believe true and lasting change begins within," said Teana David, the festival's Artistic Director.

She said the opening night film at the Granada Theater features a global spiritual leader.

"Our opening night film is Wisdom of Happiness, and it features the Dalai Lama in a very intimate, sort of one-on-one setting," said David. "He talks about his childhood, his challenges, in particular his escaping from Tibet, and how that's shaped him to be a more compassionate, wholehearted human being."

The 11-year-old festival is at the Santa Barbara’s New Vic Theater, with the opening night celebration at the Granada Theater.

It kicks off with a day-long event on Thursday aimed at people in the industry, highlighting the role movies and media can play in human consciousness.

"We have something called the Industry Hive, which is a convergence of conscious media makers who really want to make a difference with their films. Kicking that event off is Chaz Ebert, the widow of Roger Ebert, and [she] carries on his legacy of really holding films as empathy generators," said Davis.

The film festival’s artistic director said they showcase films featuring things like self discovery, and connection with the world around us.

The festival started in Sedona, Arizona, but it moved to Santa Barbara last year after organizers felt it had outgrown Sedona.

There are more than a dozen films, along with workshops and morning meditation events.

The Illuminate Film Festival has expanded from three to four days this year, running Thursday through Sunday.