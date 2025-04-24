Breaking down barriers: A Central Coast creek is cleared so endangered fish can reach spawning areas

We’re next to a beautiful stream on the Central Coast. Jalama Creek looks as pristine as any waterway found in a remote, undeveloped area.

But it hasn’t flowed this freely in decades.

A unique project removed two manmade barriers on the creek. Researchers hope it will set the stage for endangered fish to return to this critical breeding habitat.

" Southern California Steelhead are highly endangered," said Larra Riege, Restoration Manager at the Dangermond Preserve . The preserve contains more than 24,000 acres of mostly undeveloped land in Santa Barbara County, near Point Conception. The nonprofit Nature Conservancy acquired the land in 2017.

"This distinct population segment goes from the Santa Maria River all the way to the Mexican border," said Riege.

The preserve is near the northern end of the fish's range.

"Within this Southern California Steelhead population, dams on rivers, water extraction, human development, all of these factors have impacted the fish."

When The Nature Conservancy acquired the preserve, one of the problems it discovered was two manmade barriers on Jalama Creek, which blocked the ability of steelhead to swim upstream from the ocean to breed.

Now, a four-year project to remove those barriers is complete.

"The planning process was long and relatively complicated," said Keith Miller, Nature Conservancy Restoration Associate.

"Everyone was in favor and understood the benefits (but) we still needed to get permits from local agencies, state agencies, federal agencies."

He added that the project involved the removal of a small dam once used for irrigation, as well as a concrete pad used to help prevent bridge erosion.

"With the dam, we used low-level explosives to blow it up," said Miller. "Because of its remote location, we had to hike in, use helicopters to bring materials in, get materials out of the creek. For the second barrier removal, we had really good access, because it's close to a public road, but it involved importing almost 400 tons of gravel and rock material."

Lance Orozco / KCLU A remote section of Jalama Creek where an old agricultural dam used for ranching was removed to allow better creek access for endangered fish.

We climb up a steep hill overlooking the creek. As we peer into a canyon, we can see the area where crews had to use helicopters to remove 14 tons of concrete from the remains of the dam. It was once used for agricultural irrigation. Now it's a beautiful, meandering creek.

Riege said it's amazing to be able to reverse the manmade damage to the steelhead’s breeding habitat.

"It absolutely feels like putting Humpty Dumpty back together again," laughed Riege. "Removing these barriers, these ghost dams and the other barrier, removing old infrastructure that's not serving any purpose anymore, being able to take them out and then let nature take its course is really satisfying."

The steelhead swim from the ocean upstream into freshwater creeks and create their nests in gravel. The female will deposit her eggs, which are then fertilized by males. Once the young fish are born, they remain in the creek for several years before migrating to the ocean. They can go through the spawning process multiple times in their lifetime.

Will the fish be able to find the old, but new breeding ground, which is once again accessible to them?

"We know that we have a steelhead population in the Santa Ynez River, which is just one watershed up," said Riege. "The mouth of the Santa Ynez River is on Vandenberg Space Force Base. We also know there are fish in Gaviota Creek (to the south), and there's no reason that those fish that might go to Gaviota Creek might discover Jalama Creek."

Miller said it’s a great feeling to help restore a slice of nature. "It was exciting to see it happen. We had a vision and knew it was an important project. To have it happen so quickly, and to go so smoothly, the whole team was really excited."

Researchers are preparing their first survey to see if the steelhead are discovering that the once-blocked creek is again open for fishy business.

The conservancy is looking at additional projects to clear fish passage barriers on Jalama Creek tributaries, to give the fish even more breeding and living space.