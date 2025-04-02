Sacrifices honored: New exhibition salutes Ventura County residents who served, and died in Vietnam

This month marks a painful anniversary. April 30 is the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, the final cap to the 20 year old Vietnam War.

More than 58,000 Americans died during the eight years the United States had troops on the ground. 114 of those deaths were young men from Ventura County.

An exhibition honoring county residents who served, and those who died has just opened at Cal State Channel Islands.

"You see images of them when they were 18, 20, 22 years old, doing different jobs in Vietnam. I want people to experience what these guys went through," said George Sandoval. He put together the exhibition, which is called We Remember: Ventura County to Vietnam and Back.

He was 20 years old when he was sent to Vietnam. He considers himself lucky, because he wasn’t on the front lines.

"I'm doing it for these guys here, the 114 guys, the young men killed in action in Vietnam. I just thought it's time to honor them," said Sandoval. "And, to also honor the guys who gave up their lives, but then came back to a country which shunned them"



The exhibition includes the history of what led up the U-S involvement in Vietnam, and photos and memorabilia from those who served.

But, the most moving thing is a wall with photos of the Ventura County men who died in the war. Each photo has a description of where they were from in the county, and a little bit of information about them.

"I know some of these guys. I look at them and say my god, they are so young. And conversely, I say I survived," said Sandoval.

The Ojai man is a documentary film maker, and he’s produced some documentaries about the county’s Vietnam veterans. He did a version of the exhibition with the Museum of Ventura County a few years ago. This new one is at Cal State Channel Island’s John Spoor Broome Library.

"The experience of being a soldier is a shared experience, it's kind of a brotherhood or sisterhood. It brings those people together," said Monica Pereira, who is the Collections and Resource Management Librarian. She said they share the trauma of living through the experience.

"They didn't get to talk about their trauma when they came back. They were called names. They were vilified, and it just didn't seem right, because they went because their government told them to go. They didn't choose to go," said Pereira.

Sandoval said the exhibition is important because it remembers those served, and those who died, and also helps educate younger generations about the sacrifices that in some cases their grandparents, and parents made for their country. He said telling this story now is important, because age is catching up with the veterans, who are in their 70’s and 80’s.

"I was in the VA trying to get my hearing aids, and I saw guys who are Vietnam veterans my age, and they look pretty frail," said Sandoval. "So you know, our time is coming up pretty soon."

The exhibition, We Remember: Ventura County To Vietnam And Back runs through May 30 at the library on the Cal State Channel Islands campus.

