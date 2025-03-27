Conejo Valley man who's 'attorney to the stars' shares experiences in new book

They're big show business names to us. But during the last five decades, some of the biggest names in entertainment have been clients of a Conejo Valley attorney.

Clair Burrill has represented everyone from the Rolling Stones to Robin Williams.

Now, Burrill has written a new book about his adventures in show business, called Attorney To The Stars.

The Westlake Village resident said as a young man, he dreamed about being an entertainer.

"I always liked performing, and I was in several different rock bands. I always had an interest in music," said Burrill.

He grew up in a small town in Wisconsin. He was accepted to Harvard. He wanted to be a rock and roll star, but realized that probably wasn’t going to happen.

"When I was in a rock band at Harvard, Jerry Margolis, who wound up being the guy I partnered with in a Southern California entertainment law firm years later, we looked at each other and said we aren't going to be rock stars—the music business is feast or famine—maybe we ought to go to law school?"

After graduating, and then a stint in the Navy, he started practicing law. A few years later, he teamed up with his college buddy at a Los Angeles law office focused on entertainment industry clients.

Burrill says his first client was a famous comedian.

"John Candy! I was brand new. He didn't have an appointment. I had handled one situation where a manager was fired because he didn't have a talent agent license. I was familiar with that lawsuit, and it stuck in my head. When John Candy showed up, he told me he wanted to fire his manager. The bells went off in my head, and I said I know how to do that."

His clients also included another iconic comedian, Robin Williams.

"He was constantly on. He always had something clever to say. His mind was always spinning. A real genius," said Burrill. "But, there were times when it would get serious, and he would have a very serious conversation. But after that, he would have a couple of quips."

In 1989, Burrill opened his own firm in Westlake Village. He also taught law for more than two decades. He focused on issues like contracts and copyrights.



Burrill’s new book, Attorney To The Stars, tells the story about how he got into the business and shares some of his adventures representing some big names in entertainment. And, some of the stories aren’t about celebrities he’s represented, but they are about those he's taken on in court.

He said he feels lucky to have worked with and met so many names in the entertainment industry.