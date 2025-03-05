'I didn't think it would happen to me.' Federal job cuts hit home in the Tri-Counties

He’s a marine biologist whose work at Channel Islands National Park started a decade ago. Kenan Chan has made some 500 underwater dives as part of his efforts in kelp forest and intertidal monitoring, important elements in the health of the Channel Islands.

But on February 14, he became one of the casualties of the flood of firings.

"That was on a Friday, and the day before a holiday weekend," said Chan. "I was told my last day would be the 18th. I came into the office and gathered my things and tried to let my supervisors know where I was in everything, in terms of data, and the work. I was given effectively a day to wrap up everything and for them to do their best in taking all that work on."

Chan admitted he was stunned. "We all realized that there was the potential and we had heard in the days prior to my termination there had been other agencies getting terminations for their employees," said Chen. "I did think that we might be protected to a certain degree, because we did work for an agency that is by and far respected by the American people. Our job was to preserve and protect and our jobs were not political."

He said what hurt even more was the letter he received about his termination.

"It said the department has determined you have failed to demonstrate fitness or qualifications for continued employment as your subject knowledge matter, skills, and abilities do not meet the department's current needs," said Chan. "We are all hard working employees who cared about the park's mission. We took an oath by joining the federal government to preserve and protect. So, we were hurt to be told by the government that we were not demonstrating our fitness. We all decided not to sign it."

Six Channel Islands National Park employees were fired as a part of the nationwide cuts, leaving the staff stunned and park supporters in shock.

"Well, I was devastated. I have known over time, with 40 years of National Park Service, how we have been whittled down year after year. We have developed programs year after year after year to try to put in place. How do we meet America's need to protect these great national treasures?" said Russell Galipeau, who was Channel Islands National Park’s Superintendent for 15 years.

"We really fortified that commitment. The national parks will promote and regulate the use of federal areas known as national parks, to conserve the scenery, the historic objects, and the wildlife.

Here's the important part: 'To provide for their enjoyment of the same, and in such manner as will leave them unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations,'" said Galipeau. "A lot of people will just see this as it's the person taking the money at the gate, or just the person picking up the trash. Oh, no. You've got to do the science, you've got to do the resource management."

Chan’s work as a biologist was part of that preservation effort, monitoring of the health of the ocean, and the five islands in the park. "My current role was split between monitoring the kelp forests of the Channel Islands, with a kelp forest monitoring program, as well as doing the monitoring for the intertidal programming."

The health of the kelp forests is especially important, because they support all types of marine life. Problems with them could show major issues with the entire ecosystems of the islands.

What will happen to the monitoring projects he ran? He said they are losing much of the institutional knowledge from those involved with the efforts for decades. They monitored 33 kelp sites and 20 intertidal sites. He said the programs have the potential to continue in a modified state, but without the history and knowledge involved, it will be much more difficult. And, like a number of other employees because they were already short staffed, he was, in effect, already doing multiple jobs.

Chan admitted he’s still dealing with a mix of emotions from his firing.

"The first emotion was disbelief. I didn't think it was real. I thought surely this will get sorted out. My job is mission critical for our park. Congress stated the Park Service needs to monitor the health of the park's resources."

The biologist said he’s still holding out hope the positions will be restored. He added that for him personally, the alternatives include trying to find a job with the state, or in the private sector.

As for the National Park, it's still to be seen how losing 10% of its work force will impact everything from operations to conservation efforts.

