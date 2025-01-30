Firing on all cylinders: Ventura College diesel mechanics program turning out techs to fill big gap

In a Ventura College classroom, instructor Blane Schloo is talking electronics with a student. The college has programs that you’d expect in subjects like English, math, and biology. But, this class is part of a very unusual offering: a diesel mechanics program.

There’s a nationwide shortage of diesel mechanics. Nearly a decade ago, a major diesel truck dealer based in Ventura County teamed up with the college to try to tackle the problem by creating this program.

"There's technicians needed everywhere, whether in be on highways, in agriculture, construction, marine, power generation...there's opportunities everywhere," said

Schloo. He said there are currently 50 students in the two year program, with a waiting list.

"If they want to go out there and work, there's someone that can put them to work," said the Ventura College instructor. He describes the program: "It's designed to be a hands-on course. Typically, we'll spend about two thirds of our time hands-on. We do have some other in-class, and online assignments."

Enrique Alvarez is one of the students in the program. The 32-year-old Oxnard man was working as a general contractor, but felt he needed something more secure for his family.

"I have two kids, and a baby on the way with my wife," said Alvarez. "Social Security, pension, 401k, I'm not putting away for that as a handyman, so I thought I got to figure something out." That led him to the program. "It's doing what I love. I love working on heavy equipment."

Alvarez talks about the kinds of things they are learning. "Things like how hydraulics operate, how air brakes operate, how diesel motors operate."

Lance Orozco / KCLI Ventura College Diesel Mechanics student Enrique Alvarez stepped away from work as a contractor to join the program because he felt it would provide a more secure career for him, and his family.

Certified diesel mechanics jobs can pay well, upwards of $70,000. In fact, the hard part is keeping mechanics because of the demand. Years ago, Oxnard based Gibbs International Truck Centers had its own training program, attracting people from around the country. But, many graduates would stay for a while, and then leave to work in their hometowns.

Gibbs President, and Owner Ed Gibbs says that’s when decided to team up with Ventura College, to develop home grown mechanics.

"We started the program from scratch," said Gibbs. "It was a private-public sector relationship with the college, and Gibbs Truck Centers. We did everything in the beginning, from donating six trucks, donating engine blocks, and donating the laptops. It's evolved from 10 to 12 students in 2015, to now, a lot of the classes are waitlisted. It's wonderful to see the evolution and growth of this program."

Ventura College officials say without Gibbs, the program wouldn’t exist.

"Gibbs has been our foundational partner for 10 years. It was because of the Gibbs Truck Center Family that we were able to start the diesel program with a million dollar partnership agreement with them," said Ann Paul King, Executive Director of the Ventura College Foundation.

This week, the program is celebrating its newest addition, again thanks to Gibbs. It’s a new building, called the Gibbs Diesel Mechanics Center. It’s large enough to house a half dozen big rig trucks, as well as a room filled with diesel engines so students have the space to learn, and practice.

The program is giving students real world experience. "To send someone out in the world, it just feels good that you've let them know how to make a living," said Lab Tech Lupe Vera.

The program now has more than 200 graduates around the country. Schloo said it’s exciting to be able to turn out top notch mechanics who are stepping into well paid careers.

"I love teaching. I've been in education 17 years. I'm just like coaching the team, trying to coach a Super Bowl team," said Schloo.