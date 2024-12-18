Monarch Butterflies could face extinction: Federal officials now proposing protections

They’re majestic orange and black insects, which take part in incredible migrations across North America. But, the Monarch Butterfly population is in trouble, with their numbers dropping.

Now, a federal agency is proposing Endangered Species Act protections for the butterflies.

"We're very concerned about these probabilities of extinction in the future," said Cat Darst, who is a biologist and Assistant Field Supervisor with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. "It's really imperiled, but there's a lot of hope if we all get together and give the monarch butterfly what it needs."

She said there are two distinct populations of the monarchs which migrate across North America.

"One of them is the eastern population that spends winter, the cold months, in Mexico," said Darst. "It then migrates up through Texas, and the Midwest, all the way up to Canada. It's multiple generations. It's going to be the great-great-grandchildren of the Monarchs that left Mexico that reach Canada. And then, one generation in the fall makes it all the way back from Canada to Mexico."

The population we are more familiar with are the West Coast monarchs. Some of their favorite overwintering spots are in Pismo Beach and Goleta.

"We have the western population of monarch butterflies that overwinter along coastal California," said Darst. "They migrate east, towards the Rockies. Again, it takes multiple generations to get to the Rockies. And then, that last generation will make it all the way back to California."

Studies show the eastern population has declined by 80% since the 1980’s. The western population is down by more than 95%. Last December, 15,000 butterflies were counted at the Goleta grove. So far this year, they’ve only seen a handful.

Darst talks about the threats facing the butterflies.

"Loss and degradation of breeding, migratory, and overwintering habitat, exposure to insecticide, and the effects of climate change," are the big issues they face according to Darst.

So, the Fish and Wildlife is starting the public process to try to get the monarchs listed as threatened, which would open the door for protections.

"We're seeking public comment on a proposed rule to list the Monarch Butterfly as a threatened species, under the Endangered Species Act," said Darst.

She said it’s an involved process which will take a year.

The biologist says aside from government protections, we can help. She said what we really need to improve future conditions is to achieve a major increase in the availability of milkweed and nectar plants on the monarchs breeding and migratory areas, protecting their habitat, and minimizing the impacts from insecticides.



Darst said if you want to help by planting milkweed, make sure it’s the right kind. She said some nurseries sell a non-native milkweed which can disrupt the monarchs migration cycle.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Native milkweed goes dormant at times, which signals the insects it's time to move on. The non-native milkweed doesn't go dormant, and so the insects stay.

As part of the threatened status proposal, it calls for designating 4300 acres of land in California as critical monarch habitat. It includes property in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.

But, the designation wouldn’t impact private, or state land unless there are approvals, permits, and federal funding involved to support the effort.

A 90 day public comment period on the protection proposal is now open, and runs to March 12, 2025.