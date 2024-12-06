100+ year old South Coast community center celebrates rebirth, after $2.4 million renovation

It’s one of the oldest buildings in the Tri-Counties, dating back to the 1920’s. Santa Barbara’s Louise Lowery Davis Center was built as part of the city’s first high school campus, and for decades has been a community recreation center. Now, after a period in which it had become run down, it looks like new after a multi-million dollar makeover.

"This building was built in 1922, and was actually part of the original high school complex for Santa Barbara," said Jill Zachary, who is the City of Santa Barbara’s Parks and Recreation Director.

"This building was a shop building, for teaching carpentry, and various different shop activities. The last class that graduated from here was in 1924." The school outgrew the site, and a bigger campus was built which still exists on Anapamu Street,

Zachary said the century old brick building on Victoria Street, in downtown Santa Barbara underwent a major renovation in the late 1960’s. Then, it went through a seismic retrofit. But, it’s been in bad shape in recent years.

"Just like any building, just like any roof, just like anything we have that's a structure, it does need renewal over time. Back in 2015, 2016, it was definitely challenged...worse for wear...well loved, and well used. We had a variety of issues we wanted to address," said Zachary.

Getting the project to renovate the more than 3000 square feet building done wasn't easy. Planning started in 2016. But, there were issues in getting money for the project, and then the pandemic disrupted the effort. The plans ended up changing, with the project being done in two phases.

But now, an eight year, $2.4 million project to renovate the project is complete.

Suzanne Fairly has been visiting the center for more than a half century, and says the makeover is amazing. "It's like rebirth," said Fairly. "It's like they've given the building a second chance, a second go-around."

"We have a lot of facilities that are long in the tooth, that are treasured old facilities, and you have this debate on how to change them," said Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse. "But for them to be up to modern architectural standards, modern safety standards, access, the right kind of restrooms, takes big investment. But, what we've done here is to turn this into a still beautiful building."

The effort included redesigning the interior of the building, eliminating some smaller rooms, and creating some large open areas to make it easier to hold events. And, one of the sides of the building was opened up with doors to allow direct access to a large outdoor courtyard.

A new outdoor patio area has been added to the downtown Santa Barbara center.

Zachary said the project done in a way to preserve the building’s historic character.

The building will house a number of senior activities, but will also be available for non-profits, and for use for special events like weddings.

Jason Bryan is Senior Recreation Supervisor with the city.

"This building has always been a focus for older adults. We'll try to expand upon those programs," said Bryan. "In the evenings, it gets used for community groups, and on the weekends, we envision small family celebrations, like birthday parties, as well as other non-profit events."

The city is hoping to partner with senior service providers to expand the number of free programs and services available at the downtown center.

