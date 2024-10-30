Race for the 24th Congressional District seat: Longtime incumbent faces attorney/retired developer

It’s a race to decide who will represent a congressional district which includes parts of three counties, including all of Santa Barbara County, and parts of Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.

The 24th Congressional District extends from Ventura to San Luis Obispo, and includes everything from cities to beaches, mountains, strawberry fields, to wine country.

The race pits Democrat Salud Carbajal, a four-time incumbent seeking his fifth term in office against Republican Thomas Cole, a retired developer, lawyer, and owner of an election data company.

Carbajal was first elected to the congressional seat in 2014. Before that, he served 12 years as a Santa Barbara County Supervisor. He worked as a legislative aide, and served in the U.S. Marines. His focus in Congress has included environmental, health care, education, and veterans issues.

Why is he seeking re-election?

"I want to run to continue the work that I've been doing, and to build on that work," said Carbajal. "To continue to address the cost of living for Central Coast residents, to provide more economic opportunity, and to address the costs that many families are experiencing right now regarding housing, health care, groceries, child care. I think that's the number one issue, to help middle class working families get ahead so they and their children can live the American dream."

Carbajal talked about his top priorities if re-elected.

"The first is to continue tackling the cost of living...all those issues that are important to working middle class families, when it come to housing costs, healthcare, groceries, child care...we need to make sure those issues are dealt with," said Carbajal. "As well as providing more economic opportunities...jobs, so that families can get ahead. Of course, there's many other issues. Continuing to work to invest in our infrastructure. So far, we have been able to bring in $1 billion here on the Central Coast, and provide 13,000 new jobs."

Carbajal is being challenged by Republican Thomas Cole. He’s a retired developer, attorney, and the creator of an election analytics company. Cole describes himself as a peace candidate who calls for securing the nation’s borders, stopping funding for the war in Ukraine, and reducing restrictions on oil and gas production.

Cole talked about why he’s running.

"Our nation needs help, our district needs help, our monetary system is basically on the edge of collapse, and we're fighting wars all over the world, proxy wars that we have nothing to do with," said Cole. "I am a lawyer, I am a historical buff of our elections, and I watched the elections here over the last 20 years. And, I am a data analyst, and we feel there's a good number of Democrats and Independents who if they knew they could get peace, parents, and borders out of me, Thomas Cole, they would vote for a peace Republican."

What are Cole’s top priorities if elected?

"Borders are a big issue, and we really just have to tackle it. We have to have weight in Mexico, and weight in whatever country they're coming from for asylum, because 97% of the asylum seekers are frauds. That's what the data shows. They can wait there, and not flood our country. In the last three years alone we've had 15 million unvetted homeless people come in to America. Close off the borders, and make it only legal immigrants."

Carbajal talks about what he thinks sets him apart from his opponent.

"I have a proven track record of accomplishments, of bringing resources to the district, of providing extraordinary customer service to our constituents, said Carbajal. "My record speaks for itself. When you consider the laws we were able to pass, the bipartisan infrastructure law that brought over a billion dollars to the Central Coast, creating 13,000 new jobs."

Cole talks about what he thinks sets him apart from the incumbent.

"I am a peace Republican. There's not many peace Democrats, and there's not too many peace Republicans," said Cole. "I will work for peace. Send in diplomats, and not cluster bombs. We can't afford it, killing 800,000 young men in Eastern Europe in proxy wars. I'm against that. And, I think a lot of other of other people will be against it. It's time for America to look inward, resolve our issues, get our nation safe so we can be that beacon of freedom for the world."

This is part of KCLU’s series of reports on races, measures, and issues on the November 5 ballot in the Tri-Counties.