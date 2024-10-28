Businessman challenges long-time incumbent: A look at the 42nd District State Assembly race

It’s a race for a state assembly district seat which covers everywhere from rural parts of western Ventura County to glitzy communities like Brentwood, and Bel-Air.

The 42nd District State Assembly seat ranges from Camarillo, Moorpark and Simi Valley east to Agoura Hills, Malibu, and Brentwood.

Democratic incumbent Jacqui Irwin is seeking a sixth, and because of term limits what would be her final term in office. She’s being challenged by Republican businessman Ted Nordblum.

Irwin is an engineer who was first elected to the Thousand Oaks City Council in 2004. She won the state assembly seat in 2014. The Assemblywoman has authored legislation focused on consumer and public safety, as well as infrastructure projects for the region.

Why she is seeking re-election?

"I really enjoy public service. I enjoy serving our constituents and I think our teams has been very effective both up in Sacramento, and down here in the district, and there's still work to be done," said Irwin. "This November is my last election for Assembly, and I would really be honored to have the privilege to serve for another two years."



Irwin talked about her top priorities if re-elected.

"Looking at costs, looking at public safety, figuring out what else we can do on EV reliability, and trying to get resources into the district," said Irwin. "The biggest issue in this district is fire, and fire insurance. If we really talk about what the biggest focus is going to be, its trying to get those fire insurance costs down, and increasing availability by putting pressure on the insurance commissioner...so that will be a big issue."

Irwin is being challenged by Republican Ted Nordblum.

The Conejo Valley man is a businessman with a degree in engineering. He worked as a heavy equipment operator, and then created and owns a medical device business.

Nordblum talked about why he’s seeking the post.

"There's two reasons I decided to run," said Nordblum. "One was I just thought after the election that things were going the wrong direction for California. And then, I lost my brother to a fentanyl overdose in November of 2021. It hit me at home personally, and then I had a couple of other friends who lost their children to fentanyl overdoses, so it became personal to me. I just thought California was going the wrong direction, and it was a broken system, and I thought I could do something about it."

He talks about his top priority if elected.

"We're still (the Republican Party) a minority. We need to flip nine seats to stop a supermajority," said Nordblum. "Even if I did get into office, I'm not sure what I could do. But, I can be a voice, and let them know exactly how people are feeling about the economy, and about a lot of issues that are going on right now in the state. Education, parental rights. So, I will be a bully pulpit, and just scream from the rooftops if I have to, and also join with the other Republicans and hopefully get some bipartisan help from Democrats to pass some common sense bills."



He talked about how he would try to bridge the political divide that’s hit government at the state, and national level.

"It's really, really simple, said Nordblum. "Even though these are partisan races, this is not a right or left issue for me. This is a human issue. If we disagree on things, there's probably 95% of the stuff we do agree on...and that's where we have to start. We have to find the things we have in common, and focus on the things we do agree on, protecting the kids, trying to figure out homelessness, addiction. So, there are things that we can agree on. But, we've had a uniparty for 30 years. I don't know. They're just not listening, and there's no debate anymore."

Irwin talked about how she tries to bridge the current political divide.

"We have just such an opportunity at the local level," said Irwin. "The resiliency of our democracy is really at the local level. A lot of the issues for instance that our local city councils face are nonpartisan. We all as politicians need to remember we need to do what is best for our constituents, what is best for our communities, and we have to look at what are the things we agree on."

So, what do the two candidates think sets them apart from each other? First, here’s Irwin.

"I have been on the City Council in Thousand Oaks for ten years. Before that I served my community in various capacities. I've been in the state legislature for another ten years," said Irwin. "We have a record of performing for the community, working with the community, bringing programs out into the community. I think that experience is what really sets me apart."

Ted Nordblum talks about what he thinks sets him apart.

"I am a small business owner, I've had it for 20 years," said Nordblum. "I've done martial arts...I am a leader. I understand you cannot spend more than you take in. I have the leadership skills. I use my values and my principles. I do think for myself. I know right from wrong. These things that we have got wrong in California could be easily fixed if we just choose to do so."

