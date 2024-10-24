Two candidates with long public service records face off for 37th District State Assembly seat

It’s a race to decide who will represent a state assembly district covering Santa Barbara County, and a portion of southern San Luis Obispo County.

Both candidates for the 37th District Assembly Seat are Santa Barbara County natives, with long careers in public service.

Incumbent Gregg Hart is facing Republican challenger Sari Domingues.

Hart was elected to the seat in 2022. He grew up in Santa Barbara, graduating from UCSB. He worked for a state assemblyman, and then managed a transportation agency in the county. Hart served four terms on the Santa Barbara City Council, and one term as a Santa Barbara County Supervisor before being elected to the State Assembly.

Why is he seeking re-election?

"I think my experience at the local government level for many decades, and deep connection to the community gives me an insight into the issues and concerns of our neighbors, and I have the opportunity to serve in the State Legislature and make a difference for my community," said Hart. "I have a passion for that job, and that work, and would love to have the opportunity to continue."

Hart talks about his top priorities if re-elected.

"The cost of living in California, housing affordability, gas prices, electricity, and all of those issues are amazingly complex and interconnected, and I want to continue to try and help California's residents who are struggling with budget issues to keep California affordable so we can be a beacon for the next generation."

Hart is being challenged by Republican Sari Domingues, who describes herself as a conservative, America First candidate.

She grew up in Santa Maria, going on to earn bachelors and masters degrees. Dominques worked for three decades in government service, helping with the business end of schools in Santa Barbara and Monterey counties.

Why is she seeking the post?

"I started watching, and paying attention to the politics. I really didn't like what was happening, and I saw things that our state...the laws that they were putting down weren't good...some of them weren't " said Domingues. "They continue to make decisions without people really having a voice. I can make a difference up there (in Sacramento), because there are things they are doing I don't like, and I'd like to stop it, and change it into a better, positive direction."



Domingues talks about her top priorities if elected.

"I was involved with Moms for Liberty. Actually, I am the Chair here in Santa Barbara County," said Domingues. "So, I really started seeing things about our education. The children's scores in our county are not good...their test scores. Then, I started seeing the curriculum, and understanding the things they were doing at the schools, which I don't think are beneficial to the children, or the parents, and I ask them..is this going to help their test scores? So far, I haven't seen their test scores improve. So I think education is something that is very dear to my heart."

Hart talks about what he thinks sets him apart from his opponent.

"I think it's my experience, I think it's my temperament, and I think it's the respect I show people, and the fact I listen to people," said Hart. "One of the most important things I do regularly in my job is to have sidewalk office hours in all parts of the district. People can come without an appointment and talk to me about the issues that are concerning them."

Domingues talks about what she thinks sets her apart from her opponent.

"I'm a businesswoman. I've worked in business, and I've worked in government 30 years...county, school districts..and I worked more in the IT area," said Dominguez. "I'm an abstract thinker, and I analyze things. I was a business analyst when I retired, and I took care of a multi-million dollar system for the whole County of Monterey. Responsibility, common sense, morality, and accountability are the things I stand by."

This is part of KCLU's series of reports on races, measures, and issues on the November 5 ballot in the Tri-Counties.