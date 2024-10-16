Helping birds make a comeback from the brink of extinction

A nationally know biologist, and author speaking on the South Coast says birds are much more than a beautiful part of nature. Sophie Osborn says they play a key role in telling us about the state of our environment, and threats we may face.

They serve as a barometer for the state of the environment.

"By helping birds, we are helping ourselves," said Osborn. "We are going to be helping our own health as well."

Osborn has been a part of efforts to save some endangered species of birds. She’s written a new book, called Feather Trails, about her experiences. Osborn will talk about the book, and her work in a free Wednesday night lecture at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

"The book is in part a personal story about my life as a wildlife biologist, working with birds in some wild places," said the researcher. "It takes readers behind the scenes. It shows them what it's like day-to-day to reintroduce these endangered birds to the wild in order to save them. I write about three species: The Peregrine Falcon, the Hawaiian Crow, and the California Condor."

"I also reveal the threats which imperiled these birds in the first place, and I show what threatens these birds often also threatens us," Osborn said.

One of the big success stories has been the California Condor. There have been a number of protections added which have helped the condor population bounce back. One of them is a statewide ban on the use of lead bullets by hunters. The birds would feast on animal carcasses left by hunters. They would ingest lead fragments, sickening and killing them.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service A California Condor.

Osborn says birds face other issues like the destruction of habitat, the loss of food like insects due to pesticides, and non-native predators like domestic and feral cats. She talks about the bird she thinks that’s currently facing the greatest risk of extinction, the Hawaiian Crow.

"Number one on my list is the Hawaiian Crow. I had an opportunity to work with them in the 1990's, when there were only 12 of them in the wild," said Osborn. "I was helping to reintroduce the first captive reared young to the wild. But, the bird has had a huge number of struggles, and faces a lot of threats, and the reintroduction hasn't been successful, and that bird is extinct in the wild."

But, there have been major successes, like with the falcons and condors. Osborn said it’s amazing to be able to help make a difference with endangered species. "It really is the best feeling in the world to feel like these efforts panned out."

The biologist said even after walking back a species from extinction, many require ongoing maintenance efforts to keep them from slipping back towards disaster.

Osborn will speak at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History on Wednesday night. The Santa Barbara Audubon Society is sponsoring the event, which is open to the public, and free. Copies of Osborn’s book, Feather Trails, A Journey of Discovery Among Endangered Birds, will be available for purchase at the event.