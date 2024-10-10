'I want to drink your blood!' Dracula comes to Santa Barbara. But, he hits the stage in a comedy

You know the classic horror story “Dracula,” right? Everyone knows the story, which was perhaps best told in the 1931 film classic featuring Bella Lugosi.

Now, Dracula has arrived in Santa Barbara. But, he’s a very different Dracula, and it’s a very different story about the very famous count.

It’s the Off-Broadway smash comedy Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors.

"It's frighteningly funny," said Jamie Torcellini, who is director of the Ensemble Theater Company production. "It's not scary, although we do send up the black and white original film Dracula, so we do have atmosphere that is spooky, But, if you're not laughing, we've done something wrong."

This isn’t your traditional, middle aged Dracula. It stars Adam Hagenbuch, who looks like a young, buff trainer from 24 Hour Fitness.

"We started with the original vision of Dracula," said the actor. "The Bella Lugosi, 1931...the newer BBC version...but then...it's sort of like let's put all that in a blender, with Mel Brooks, and Monty Python, and as many gags as we can fit into a play. Sprinkle some modern psychology around narcissistic personality disorder, and a little bit of rock star in there."

The 90 minute comedy bends genders, with women playing men and men playing women at times. The director, and five cast members say it’s a real ensemble project.

And how does the story end? We tried to get Casey Adler, who plays a half dozen roles in the comedy, to answer that question.

"Well, I don't want to say the ending. There is an arc from the living to the undead," said Adler. "I don't want to reveal this incredible ending that was written a hundred years ago, but okay...I ruined the ending...yes."

But, even if you know the ending, the director, and cast members say the fun is in the journey to get to the finish.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors has Thursday and Friday night previews, and officially opens Saturday night.

The Ensemble Theater Company production runs through October 27 at Santa Barbara’s New Vic Theater.