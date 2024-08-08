Santa Barbara's iconic Lobero Theater celebrating 100th birthday

It's a familar sight to people on the South Coast, but most people don't know its storied history, which includes perfomances by everyone from W.C. Fields to Martha Graham. Santa Barbara's Lobero Theater is celebrating its 100th birthday.

When you’re inside, you feel like you’ve stepping back in time, with classic 1920’s Spanish style architecture, lush curtains, and red velvet style seats.

"We are the fourth oldest performing arts space in the nation," said David Asbell. He' s Executive Director of the Lobero Theater Foundation, the non-profit which manages the theater.

The theater is celebrating its centennial, but its roots go back to the 1870’s.

"Giuseppe Lobero was from Genoa, Italy. He came out to California in the gold rush, to San Francisco. He was a renowned trombone player. It must not have worked out for him, because he came down to Santa Barbara within about five years of arriving in California," said Brett Hodges. Hodges is a member of the Lobero Theater Foundation’s Board of Directors, and a historian.

KCLU Lobero Theater Foundation Executive Director David Asbell and Foundaation Board Mmeber, and historian Brett

Lobero started a popular band in the community, and convinced community leaders that they needed an opera house. An old adobe was converted into a theater, and it opened in 1873.

But, the Lobero fell into disrepair in the early 1900’s. The community rallied to build the new theater which now stands on the site. It opened in August of 1924. Less than a year later, Santa Barbara was devastated by a massive earthquake. Not only did the Lobero survive, the historian says it helped inspire the classic architecture we see in the city today.

"The Lobero was one of the examples they used of Spanish Colonial Revival to refashion the rebuilding of Santa Barbara, said Hodges.



While the Lobero survived the quake, it almost didn’t survive financially. Hodges said for most of its history, it tried to function as a home for plays. He says 22 companies tried, and failed to succeed financially in the theater.

It's finally become stable after David Asbell and the Lobero Theater Foundation made it more of a music venue. It’s the busiest it’s been in its history, hosting about 240 events a year.

KCLU The Lobero Theater seats just over 600 people.

Asbell said while the 600 plus seat theater’s focus is on serving community arts groups, it also brings in top name performers, like Jackson Browne.

He said there’s a big community centennial celebration planned for Saturday. They are blocking off Canon Perdido Street in front of the theater for a free festival and concert. The band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will play at 3 p.m., and Ozomatli will take the stage at 5.

The theater has been remodeled over the years, with seismic safety upgrades and state of the art lighting and sound systems added.

There’s a proposal to add to the backstage area, and replace a tented area behind the theater used for receptions with a permanent, matching building with a rooftop terrace.

Still, the green room still feels like it’s out of the 1920’s. There’s a waiting room area covered with the photos who’ve performed on the Lobero’s stage, with greats like Jimmy Stewart.

While the theater is filled with history, it continues to also make history by continuing to bring big names to the community, while still giving community groups the opportunity to use the classic venue.





