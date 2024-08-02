Food, parades, and fun! Hundreds of thousands expected for Santa Barbara's Fiesta weekend

It’s lunchtime at Santa Barbara’s De la Guerra Plaza. As dancers perform on a stage at one end of the Plaza, people are lined up at the nearly two dozen food booths serving up everything from tortas to Tri-Tip.

The 100th anniversary edition of Old Spanish Days is in full swing. You know the expression you are what you eat? If that’s true, many of the people here are Fiesta die hards.

"This is one of the world-famous tortas, times two," said

Philip Gatskill of Oxnard, as he motioned to a nearby food booth. He mixed a trip to visit a friend with some of his favorite food. "I love it!," he exclaimed. "I come for the tortas."

Sheila Lambert has more than a few Fiestas under her belt. She’s been attending them for nearly a half century.

"I've done 47," said Lambert. "But, every time it feels like the first time."

The food booths do double duty. Not only do they feed hungry fiesta-goers, they are major fundraisers for a number of nonprofit groups in the community.

There are many more burritos, tacos, enchiladas, and more to be eaten with Fiesta hitting its hallway point Friday morning.

The music, dance, parades, and more are the result of a year of planning. Brian Shwabecher is El Presidente, the head of Old Spanish Days.

"It's actually kind of a thrill ride. There's a buildup, it's a year long process, with the planning and logistics," said Shwabecher. "Now that it's underway, there's sense of relief, there's a sense of excitement...it's a real honor."

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams is here at De la Guerra Plaza with his two kids, who are dancers performing at some of the Fiesta events.

He said Fiesta has turned into a multicultural event over the decades, and is part of the community’s DNA:

"Santa Barbarans love tradition," said Williams. "I understand people debate, and I have mixed emotions about those roots. I'm not a fan of Spanish colonialism. But I am a fan of dances, and celebrations that highlight all of the cultures that make up Santa Barbara.



Old Spanish Days moves into high gear Friday. El Desfile Historical, the Historical Parade, is at noon Friday on Cabrillo Boulevard, parallel to the beach on Santa Barbara’s Waterfront. It annually attracts about 100,000 spectators.

The Fiesta Rodeo continues at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Saturday morning, the Fiesta Children’s Parade will take place on Cabrillo Boulevard at 10 a.m. Plus, there are two more Noches de Ronda performances. They are the free, live music and dance performances at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. They’ll begin at 8 Friday and Saturday nights.

Fiesta wraps up with a bang this year. It’s the 25th anniversary of the Fiesta Finale. It’s a dinner, and show at the El Paseo Restaurant, which is fundraiser for arts scholarships presented by the John Profant Foundation for the Arts.



