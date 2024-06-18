It was a refuge for teens and young adults in Montecito. Now, it's the focus of a documentary

It looks like a historic mansion in upscale Montecito.

But for years, it was a legendary party house where teens and young adults gathered to have fun. The parties ended years ago, but many of the friendships created then endure to this day.

Some of the stories about what became known as the Big White House have become legendary in the community. It’s the focus of a documentary making its world premiere in Hollywood this weekend.

"Me, and maybe 200 other kids in the Montecito, the Santa Barbara area, even Goleta and Carpinteria all gathered here for sanctuary, and a good time," said Chris Riel.

He probably knows the story of the home better than anyone else. His family owned it. Riel'’s mother and stepfather bought the house in 1997, when they moved to Montecito from Bakersfield. With his family’s permission, the boy began inviting his new friends over, and soon it became a big hangout.

"It was home to some wild parties, and a crazy side of our childhood," said Riel. "It's hard to cross a person of local origin in Santa Barbara who doesn't know it, or has had a party or two here, or even their kids, or their cousins (were here). It's super well know,"

Did the Sheriff's Office know it? He laughed. "The Sheriff's Department probably knew it a little too well."

One of Riel’s friends, Owen Scheid, said the house became a haven for teens. He said they made friendships which continue more than two decades later.

"A sense of family, and friends, and just a place to come experience that," said Scheid.

Riel says while his family literally opened the home’s doors to the community’s kids, it became more outrageous over time, especially when he had the house to himself.

When he was 20, he was the only one from his family living in the house for a three year period. He said having a seven room house that was walking distance to the beach opened the door to huge parties.

As we stand in front of the house, he talks about some of the wild stories.

"Over there, our buddy raced a Jaguar and a go-kart. We had a beer tree in the backyard for some of our bigger parties. We hung beers in the tree like apples, and then, when all the college kids came over, we picked em off," said Riel.

He said there was a skateboard ramp in the backyard, which was constantly covered with skateboarders or beer kegs.

But, it all came to a crashing end in 2011. Riel’s mother and stepfather divorced. She tried to keep the house, but couldn’t afford it. They were evicted.

Still, they were left with some wild memories, great friendships, and a lot of videotape. Reil decided to turn it into a documentary. It took him more than five years to produce.

The Big White House is making its World Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood Sunday, as a part of the Dances With Films Film Festival.

As for the house, it’s now in pristine shape. It's owned by Rob and Shannon Harvey. They bought it three years ago. They’ve seen the documentary, and admit it was an eye-opener. They didn’t know about the home’s past.

"None at all...nothing," said Rob Harvey. "Slowly, people started coming up, and saying that house has a big history. Everybody basically said they partied in every room of that house."

"We're always out and about, and people ask where we live," said Shannon Harvey. She said when she tells them, if often leads to wild stories. "Everyone knows it, and the stories are fun to listen to."

Riel talks about what he hopes people get from the documentary. He said it's about friendship.

"I hope they understand that a sense of community is so important over material things."



