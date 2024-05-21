Dealing with the pain: Ventura County family talks about losing two loved ones to fentanyl

"Right now, fentanyl is just taking everybody," said Tanya Carrillo. You can hear the emotion in Carrillo’s voice as she talks about the drug epidemic that’s sweeping America. In the last two years, the Oxnard woman’s family has lost two family members to the drug. First, it was her cousin Able Rocha in 2022.

"He was very addicted to fentanyl. It just wasn't him anymore," said Carrillo. "The drug took him over."

She said he went to rehab, which made a huge difference. But, after the mother of his son died, he relapsed, and died as the result of an overdose.

Then, a year later, Carrillo’s uncle, Arturo Carrillo, died from a fentanyl overdose. "He was a very tough cookie...but he was on other drugs as well, and he didn't know what he was taking was laced with fentanyl," said Carrillo. "He passed away at my grandmother's house."

Ismael Carrillo, who is Tanya’s father, says losing both his nephew and brother to fentanyl has been overwhelming for the family.

"I found my brother, and my nephew dead," said Carrillo. "The message is be aware. Fentanyl doesn't respect anybody...age...religion...if you have a loved one, look out, and be aware of the signs. We didn't."

He said he understands how hard it is to deal with addiction. Ismael was an addict himself. He’s been sober for more than seven years.

But, he said fentanyl is almost at another level. Ismael says they are seeing it killing people all around them. "We're not the first family, and we're not going to be the last," said Carrillo. He said there's nothing to be ashamed of, and if you need help, you need help."

Tanya Carrillo think one of the big issues is that people facing this problem have no idea of where to go, or who to turn to for help.

"We don't have enough information, or resources on how to support something with that (fentanyl abuse and addiction)."

The family lives in Oxnard’s La Colonia neighborhood. Carrillo said she’s worried about her kids, because you can run into people who are high literally walking down the street.

"The scary part is we don't know who is going to fall into it next," said Carrillo.

But, to be clear, it's not just a La Colonia problem in Ventura County. In the County, out of 265 overdose deaths in the county in 2023, 178 were fentanyl related. They have been occurring in virtually every part of the county, impacting people from all types of socioeconomic backgrounds.

The family has created a memorial to their two lost loved ones, one to also create awareness in the community. As we walk through the field across from the family’s home, there is a huge mural on the side of Ismael Carrillo’s auto repair shop. It features images of the community, as well as paintings of Able and Arturo. It’s visible to the tens of thousands of motorists headed northbound on Oxnard Boulevard from the city’s downtown area daily.

KCLU

"I want to keep their memory alive," said Tanya Carrillo. "We miss them so much. Fentanyl is just taking everybody."

The Carrillos are hoping speaking up may help increase awareness. Maybe it can even steer another family to seek help, to they don’t have to experience the pain they’ve been living of losing loved ones.

This week, a church and some community groups are joining forces in Oxnard to bring awareness to the issue. The event will include a candlelight vigil, and a wall with the pictures of some of those who died.

Ventura’s Victory Outreach Church is sponsoring the fentanyl awareness and candlelight vigil in Oxnard Friday night. It will take place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at 3000 South Rose Avenue, near Oxnard’s Fire Station #8.



