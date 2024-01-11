Tribute to a hero: Navy christening ship named after Congressional Medal of Honor winner from Oxnard

In just a few weeks, the U.S. Navy is going to commission one of its newest ships in San Diego. It’s one which will carry the name of a longtime Ventura County resident who received the military’s highest honor for valor.

John Lee Canley was a Marine who received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his bravery under fire during a week long battle in Vietnam.

"He was a very soft spoken individual. Although he was a Marine, and people think of a typical drill sergeant, he was very soft spoken and very humble," said Patricia Sargent, who is Canley’s daughter.

Canley died in 2022, but not before receiving the Medal of Honor in 2018.

She said when she was growing up, her dad was very low key about his time in the Marines.

"I knew he was in the Marine Corps, but by the time I was old enough to understand he had retired," said Sargent. "We used to go to the base (Naval Base Ventura County) and, it was interesting, because I always knew he was someone important, but I didn't really didn't understand the gravity,"

Sargent says in the late 1980’s, when the Vietnam War themed movie Full Metal Jacket was released, she tried to get her father to go. She says she wanted to try to understand a part of his life he rarely talked about.

He said no. "He said Tricia, we'll never go see that movie," said Sargent. When she asked why, he told her that nothing can explain what it's like to have your best friend die in your arms.



He was originally awarded the Navy Cross for his efforts in 1968 in the battle of Hue City. As an effort was started to upgrade it to the Congressional Medal of Honor, Sargent says she learned about her dad’s heroism from his fellow Marines.

Canley was Company Gunnery Sergeant for Company A of the First Battalion, First Marines, First Marine Division.

In January of 1968, his unit was sent to help surrounded troops in Hue City. As they moved along the highway into the city, they encountered heavy fire. Canley was wounded, but he repeatedly ran into the field of fire to rescue other wounded Marines.

After his commander was wounded, he took command and led the Marines into the city. He then braved withering fire several times to lead attacks against fortified enemy positions. And finally, during another fierce battle he climbed a wall twice while under fire to rescue more wounded Marines.

On February 17, the longtime Oxnard resident’s memory, and heroism will be honored with the commissioning of the U.S.S. John L. Canley in San Diego.

It’s what’s known as an Expeditionary Sea Base. The 780 foot long ship is a floating military base, with a flight deck, the ability to stage equipment for shipment to onshore sites, and facilities for commanders to oversee military missions.

Sargent lives in Oregon, but some members of the family still live in Ventura County. She said she, and the entire family will be there in force in San Diego for the commissioning.

"Everyone in the family is extremely proud," said Sargent. "Its a huge honor for all of us."

