We are the champions! Ventura County women's soccer team celebrates national NCAA title

It was a kick which helped make history for a Ventura County women’s soccer team. It was the kick which propelled Cal Lutheran over the line to its first ever national championship.

The Cal Lutheran Regals defeated Washington University 1-0 to take home the national NCAA Division III women's soccer title. What makes it even more amazing is the fact that Cal Lutheran was unranked during the season, and was the first unranked team ever to make the finals. Tuesday night, the team got a huge welcome at a celebration on the University’s Thousand Oaks campus.

"We're definitely going to be sisters forever," said Bella Vlgjacic, who kicked the winning goal. She credits the way the team works together for getting them to the spot where no one expected them to be.

Members of the team say they worked well together, and that showed on the field. Kelsey Slaugh was one of the Regals honored as a member of the all-tournament team.

"I wake up, and I look at the trophy on my desk, and I'm like I'm a national champion," sad Slaugh. "It's still so surreal to think about it."

"I knew the team was really good, and I felt it was going to be our best team we had in many years" said Head Coach Frank Marino. He admits he's still a little overwhelmed by how the team performed. "Did I realize we could be this good? Maybe not national championship good, but I definitely thought we could compete, and go far in the playoffs."

He said some of the other teams are probably still scratching their heads about the Cal Lutheran team, which seemingly came out of nowhere "We weren't even ranked going into the playoffs, so other teams certainly didn't have us on the map," said Marino.

Brynn McMahon admits she, and her teammates are still a little bit in shock about the national championship win.

"It's our whole soccer careers put into that trophy, and it feels so good," said McMahon.

As the team posed for a picture with their national championship trophy at a party thrown by the university Tuesday night, it was the latest tribute to an amazing season.

The Regals had a 19-1-6 record.

It’s the third national sports championship for Cal Lutheran. The woman’s volleyball team earned a national title in 2015, and the men’s baseball team won the Division III trophy in 2017.

