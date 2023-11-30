Ring of Fire! New Santa Barbara musical tells country music icon Johnny Cash's story using his music

He’s one of the most iconic singer and songwriters in the history of country music. Johnny Cash performed, and wrote song for more than a half century, giving us classics like “I Walk The Line” and “Folsom Prison Blues”. Now, a musical opening in Santa Barbara celebrates his life through his music.

"No one is really portraying Johnny, or any of the family, but you really will get the sense you were in the room with this man, and his history, his incredible legacy of music," said Randy Redd.

He's Director of the Ensemble Theater Company’s production of Ring Of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash. He was one of the original cast members in the musical when it was on Broadway. But, he says this is a reimagined version.

"I wouldn't say that it's literally a biography show, but we do chronologically go through the lineup of songs in the catalog," said Redd. "There is no story line per se, but if you let yourself sit inside these songs, and let these actors bring these songs to life, you will get a real sense of Johnny's life."

Redd said the five cast members who in effect tell the legendary musician’s story though his music.

Cast members say the songs tell the story of the ups and downs of the singer’s life, which includes years of substance abuse.

"It's intimate...it's a great word," said cast member LJ Benet.

He said the music shows how Cash struggled, but how rediscovering religion helped him cope.

Benet feels the production has an uplifting message for audiences. "I hope they see there's a little Johnny of them as well. I think the show shows he wasn't perfect, and he had these highs, and lows...and that's people. We have highs, and we have lows."

Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash has a special local tie. Johnny Cash and local history buffs know that he lived in Ventura County for several years in the 1960’s.

There's no specific reference to his Casitas Springs days, but there is some music in the show from that period.

The production has previews Thursday and Friday nights, and premieres Saturday night (December 2). The Ensemble Theater Company show runs through December 17 at Santa Barbara’s new Vic Theater.

