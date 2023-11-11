Legendary opera singer Maria Callas celebrated with concerts in Santa Barbara, Thousand Oaks

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of perhaps the best known name in opera, Maria Callas. Santa Barbara’s opera company, Opera Santa Barbara, is celebrating with a pair of concerts this weekend, La Divina: The Art Of Maria Callas.

"This weekend, we are doing a concert, about 90 minutes of music that is comprised of some of the most famous arias that Callas ever sang," said Kostis Protopapas, who is Opera Santa Barbara’s Artistic and General Director.

"Maria Callas is in many ways the iconic opera singer. She is the most iconic diva," said Protopapas. "But, Callas was more than just a singer. She exuded a passion and charisma on the stage."

Protopapas, who is the conductor of the program, says Callas was simply larger than life in the opera world, and still is to this day.

Because of the musical range of the legendary performer, two singers will share the stage for this weekend’s performances. Eleni Calenos and Jana McIntyre will perform the works in the concerts.

This weekend’s program also marks an expansion for Opera Santa Barbara. On Friday night, there’s a performance at Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theater. And then on Sunday afternoon, for the first time ever there’s a performance in Thousand Oaks, at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza.