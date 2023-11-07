Detectives say witness have different stories about what led to death of Jewish man in Thousand Oaks

What happened to Paul Kessler? He's the Jewish man fatally injured over the weekend during protests involving pro-Israeli, and pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Thousand Oaks.

We’re at the intersection of Thousand Oaks, and Westlake Boulevards. An impromptu memorial has been created, with candles, flowers, and cards.

Ventura County Sheriff's detectives are still trying to put the pieces together. Was it just a confrontation between Kessler, and a pro-Palestinian demonstrator? Was it an attack? Could it have been a hate crime?

"I can just tell you that the information we're getting is conflicting with one another," said Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff. "There was clearly an interaction between the two, but what that level of interaction is is still unclear."

He said the Sheriff’s Office knew about Sunday’s demonstrations, noting that online information about both of them said they would be peaceful events. Deputies would drive by periodically, with no problems reported. Them just after 3 p.m. they received a barrage of 911 calls.

"They received multiple calls about a possible assault, and an unconscious male who was bleeding," said the Sheriff.

The first officers were on scene two minutes after the calls.

"The sergeant contacted the victim, who was lying on the ground," said Fryhoff. "Mr. Kessler was conscious, and responsive. The sergeant saw bleeding from the head, and mouth."

The Sheriff says the pro-Palestinian demonstrator involved in the incident remained at the scene, and cooperated with officers.

While Kessler was conscious and talking at the scene after being injured, while on the way to the hospital, and after he arrived there, his condition soon worsened.

"Diagnostic studies at the hospital included a CT scan, which demonstrated intracranial injuries, which included swelling of the brain, and hemorrhage of the brain," said Dr. Christopher Young, who is Ventura County’s Medical Examiner. "Mr. Kessler's condition continued to deteriorate, and death was pronounced on November 6 at 1:10 a.m."

Young said an autopsy showed that Kessler died as a result of injuries to the back of the head consistent with the injuries found in a fall.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. Kessler was buried Tuesday, in a private ceremony.

Meanwhile, detectives are trying to find witnesses, and cell phone video to help determine what occurred.

They’ve questioned the pro-Palestinian demonstrator involved in the incident, and served a search warrant on his home in Moorpark. While he’s being called a suspect, the 50-year-old man hasn’t been arrested.

KCLU A memorial at the Thousand Oaks intersection where Paul Kessler was fatally injured.

The Sheriff admits the investigation isn’t as clear cut as you might think.

"These witness are providing conflicting statements about what the altercation, and who the aggressor was," said Fryhoff. "Some of the witnesses were pro-Palestine, and others were pro-Israel."

He said detectives determined that Kessler fell backwards, onto the ground. But, he said what happened prior to that isn't crystal clear right now.

Even as we wait for answers, some members of the Jewish community are expressing concern about safety, and antisemitism. They’re asking how something like this happen in Ventura County. The Sheriff tried to reassure the community about everyone’s safety, noting they stepped up patrols to protect synagogues and mosques. He’s asking people to not to believe rumors being spread on social media, and be patient until they can determine the facts behind what happened.



