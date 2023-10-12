Popular Central Coast BBQ restaurant continues to get boost from hit movie nearly two decades ago

It’s a Thursday night, and one of the best known restaurants in the Tri-Counties is packed.

The Hitching Post 2 has been serving up oak-grilled steaks, chops, ribs, and its own unique wines for more than three decades. People traveling up and down the coast plan trips to fit in a meal at the rustic, western themed restaurant in Buellton.

While word of mouth made it famous, a movie nearly 20 years ago made it an international tourist destination. It was the 2004 movie Sideways, about a would be author, played by Paul Giamatti, and a washed up actor, played by Thomas Hayden Church. They travel to the Santa Ynez Valley for a weekend of wine tasting.

It received critical acclaim, and five Oscar nominations. It helped turn the valley into a wine lovers destination, and it made the Hitching Post 2 a star, with some major scenes shot on location at the restaurant.

"When people ask me, what did they give you, it was of course millions of dollars in free advertising," said Frank Ostini, who is owner of the restaurant. "But, they also gave us a piece of immortality." He said it helped put his restaurant, and the entire Santa Ynez valley wine region on the map for people around the world.

He takes us into the center of the dining room, which is virtually unchanged from when the film was shot here more than two decades ago.

"This is Table 11. Alexander Payne (the director) picked out the worst table in the house. It's right by the kitchen entrance. One of the reasons he picked it is he could shoot from any direction," said Ostini.

He tells the story of a giant box fan which has a cameo in the movie. When Ostini realized what table the director was going to use, he started to remove the fan, so it wouldn't be in the shot. But Payne stopped him, and said he wanted things to be as realistic as possible. The fan shows up in some shots in the finished film, especially in some closeups of Sandra Oh.

Ostini said the hot spot is the bar, where some other key scenes from Sideways were shot. He says since the movie was shot, the moved the check in station to make room for a few more seats, but otherwise it's virtually unchanged.



The film is a cult classic. People from around the world stop in to eat, and take pictures.

"We;ve seen Sideways a number of times, and we wanted to come here and experience this," said Gary and Niki Maupin of Washington, D.C. They planned a California trip around a Hitching Post visit.

Despite the interest from the movie, Ostini said it’s the acclaimed Santa Maria style BBQ food which keeps the restaurant packed.

KCLU Frank Ostini with the Hicthing Post 2's Head Chief, Jesis Montano in the restaurant's kitchen.



Barbeque is in the Ostini blood. It started in 1952, when Frank’s parents bought the original Hitching Post, in Casmalia. It’s still open, as busy as ever, and is run by Frank’s brother and sister. Frank opened the Buellton restaurant in 1986. Which one is better?

"Customers used to the Hitching Post in Buellton go and try the Hitching Post in Casmalia, and they come back and say they like Buellton better. But, many, many of Casmalia's customers come and try the Hitching Post here, and almost always go back and say they like Casmalia better," said Ostini. He said the BBQ style is the same, but there are some differences in seasoning.

The Hitching Post wines created by Grey Hartley, and Ostini are so popular they opened a wine tasting room next to the Buellton restaurant. Ostini is so busy overseeing the two places, he rarely cooks anymore, and is often a greeter, and tour guide for visitors. His philosophy is simple.

"I want people to eat my food, and drink my wine, and smile, and be happy," said Ostini.



