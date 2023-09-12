Need a ride? How about a new friend? Seniors helping seniors in unique Conejo Valley program

Masayo Honjo has been facing a big problem. The Ventura County woman lost part of her eyesight, and had to stop driving.

A year and a half ago, Honjo connected with a volunteer group which is helping.

The group is called Conejo Valley Village. Volunteers with the group are taking her to places like her doctor's office, and the supermarket.

Valarie Fitch is President of the Board of Directors for Conejo Valley Village. Members pay a small fee to cover costs. But, it’s a non- profit, 100% all volunteer organization. They have about 80 volunteers, and more than 110 members. The non-profit serves Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park, Oak Park, and Westlake Village.

Organizers realized that for many people they were helping, it was much more than a ride to the doctor’s office, or the store. It’s social interaction, and the chance to make new friends.

There are pot luck events, meetups at restaurants, and trips to concerts. And, thanks to the pandemic, many of these seniors have mastered zoom events.

Bunnie Roach hosts a regular online comedy event, where she tells jokes for an hour.

Chris Jones said his mother was a virtual shut-in when she discovered the program.

He said once she became involved, it was like a new life for her, with lots of activity.

After he retired, Jones not only became a volunteer, he now helps manage and recruit new volunteers.

Irv Krozier says he doesn’t know what he’d do without the program. He’s a 97-year-old widower.

The Newbury Park man says thanks to Conejo Valley Village, he has a whole new group of friends.

Conejo Valley Village is 100% volunteer, and are always looking for new recruits, ranging from people who need a little help, to people who want to help.

The work includes giving rides, helping people with little tasks at home, and staffing the phone bank which schedules visits.

Those involved say perhaps the best thing Conejo Valley Village provides is the chance to make new friends, something which can be hard for people who are older, and don’t get out as much.