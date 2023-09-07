Acclaimed pianist who grew up in Ventura County returns for weekend concert program

He’s performed at concert halls around the world. He’s a medalist in the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

But this week, Sean Chen has returned home for a rare pair of concerts in Ventura County.

He was born in Florida, but grew up in the Ventura County community of Oak Park. He discovered music at an early age.

"I started playing when I was between four and five. My parents like the idea of their kids learning an instrument, or two. But, I think I enjoyed the tactile aspect of it...I was a very hands-on guy...I played with Legos."

"At first I think that was what drew me to the piano, and later on, as I got older, it was more the love of the music."

Chen won numerous music honors as a teen, and after getting offers to attend MIT and Harvard, decided to attend the Juilliard School. He talked about what it was like winning one of the Cliburn Medals in 2013.

"It was so intense...there was a lot of media there. The schedule is pretty tough in terms of the amount of pieces you have to play. But, I think it was really validating for me."

He admits that becoming a professional pianist involved developing his skills, lots of practice, and a leap of faith.

"A lot of go through a lot of doubts...whether we can make it or not in the music world. At any given moment, even if you are well prepared, you could have success...or not."

This weekend, Chen is performing with the New West Symphony, with concerts in Thousand Oaks on Saturday and Camarillo on Sunday.

KCLU Chen performs with orchestras, and at solo recitals around the world, and also teaches music at a university in the Midwest.

After performing with orchestras from Santa Fe to San Diego, and solo recitals around the world, what’s it like to be in front of a hometown crowd?

"It's very nice to see people you've known for a long time, and some of my friends from high school, and even earlier are going to come."

The audience will include his parents, who still live in Oak Park.

Chen now lives in Kansas City. In addition to performing, he teaches music at a university. He’s married, and his wife Betty wife is a violinist with the Kansas City Symphony. They have two kids.

He said having a family, and teaching a university means he has to do a lot of juggling now to fit it road performances, and even practice time. Chen says he feels lucky to be doing something he enjoys so much.

He’ll perform Saturday night with the New West Symphony at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza. Then on Sunday afternoon they’ll do an afternoon concert at the Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center in Camarillo.

The program is called “Sparkling Classical,” and is described as fun, fanciful works.

The Pacific Festival Ballet dancers will also be a part of the program.

Here is the program:

Higdon | Dance Card

Strauss | Burleske for Piano and Orchestra

Francaix | Eight Exotic Dances

Concertino for Piano and Orchestra

Prokofiev | Symphony No. 1 “Classical”