Viva la Fiesta! The Tri-Counties largest annual community celebration is underway

Viva la Fiesta! It’s the phrase many people are saying in Santa Barbara County this week, with the region’s Old Spanish Days celebration underway. Fiesta commemorates the community’s multicultural heritage.

"Fiesta matters. So many people look forward to Fiesta., like Christmas, and birthdays," said David Bolton, who is Old Spanish Days El Presidente, He is the head of the non-profit group which organizes the entertainment, parades, and other fiesta events.

"It's the highlight of their year. It the chance to come together, friends and family, your neighbors, your colleagues. Fiesta means a lot more than its literal translation of party."

There are Fiesta-related events taking place throughout the Santa Barbara area.

For El Mercado De la Guerra, the plaza in front of Santa Barbara City Hall has once again been converted to a colorful marketplace. It’s packed with booths selling food and crafts, and a stage with live entertainment.

It’s a go to spot for people who work in the downtown area. Brian Ceranal is having lunch with some co-workers. "It's a tradition, every Wednesday for the opening lunchtime at De La Guerra Plaza. It's something we've done for 40 years."

The food booths are serving up much more than tasty burritos, street tacos and churros. They are delivering dollars to non-profit groups throughout the region. Angie Cisneros is on the Old Spanish Days Board of Directors.

"Fiesta revolves around family, and food, and getting together with your friends. A big part of it is coming to the mercados, and grabbing the different kids of food which are offered. The non-profits...this is their biggest fundraising event of the year for them."

The celebration is just getting started. There are three nights of dancing and singing at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse's Sunken Gardens. The free show is called Noches De Ronda. There’s the huge historical parade, which takes place at noon Friday on Cabrillo Boulevard. For the first time ever, a Chumash elder will be the Grand Marshall of the parade.

Then, at 10 a.m. Saturday, thousands are expected to return to Cabrillo Boulevard for Fiesta’s Children's Parade. The Earl Warren Showgrounds is hosting the annual Fiesta Rodeo. And, in addition to the marketplace at De La Guerra Plaza, there is one for the first time at Santa Barbara City College’s La Playa Stadium.

So, Fiesta is now in full swing. And, don’t forget the official hello, and goodbye of fiesta, Viva La Fiesta!

